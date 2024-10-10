DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 Oct) – Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) clarified on Wednesday that Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr. has no hand in the implementation of projects within the autonomous region amid allegations accusing the latter of corruption.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim during the press conference via Zoom. Screenshot by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV / MindaNews

Ebrahim, in a virtual press conference via Zoom, told reporters that BARMM’s budget for the development projects normally goes through a “standard but rigorous process of lawmaking and appropriations” apart from the regular national and local auditing process.

He added that the projects, particularly those of the national government, are directly implemented by the concerned government agencies and do not involve Lagdameo.

“Actually, Secretary Lagdameo was never involved sa mga proyekto kasi hindi dumadaan sa kanya (because they did not go through him),” Ebrahim said, adding that the SAP is not concerned with the projects.

On corruption allegations, Ebrahim said that BARMM has been implementing strict measures as its officials vowed to uphold “moral governance that is free of corruption.”

He said that his office is open to “transparency and welcomes COA [Commission on Audit] audits to ensure that BARMM’s budget under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro is properly managed.”

“First of all, the first time we sit down in the government, we have what we call moral governance. This moral governance is basically an Islamic principle that you swear that you will not do anything against the teaching of Islam,” he said.

Ebrahim, who is also chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), said that part of their oath is to denounce corruption.

He said that they anticipated these accusations from politicians as next year’s elections draw near.

Suharto Mangudadatu, former chief of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), accused Lagdameo of siphoning off the budget intended for projects of BARMM, causing delay in their completion. (See separate story.)

The chief minister said they denounce the false claims of corruption against Lagdameo, allegations intended to destroy the reputation of the Bangsamoro Government.

“These libelous claims are entirely fabricated and are filled with ill intent. The Bangsamoro Government is studying its legal remedies against those who continue to malign its officers without evidence,” the chief minister said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said that Lagdameo plays a crucial role as the main channel between BARMM and the Office of the President, “navigating and solving issues in the BARMM that need the support and guidance of the President.”

He added that the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament scrutinizes the proposed budget of BARMM.

“Masasabi na propaganda ang mga allegation na ito para maimpluwensyahan ang pag-iisip ng mga tao against BARMM kasi audited naman kami (These allegations are just propaganda to influence people’s thinking against BARMM because we are audited). We are following the process of budgeting. All of this is monitored by the national government,” Ebrahim said.

He said that the Bangsamoro Government is doing all it can to complete all the development projects within the timeline but added that projects such as housing units, government centers, and buildings take time to finish.

“Rest assured na hindi nagpapabaya ang implementing ministries sa pag monitor na hindi maiiwanan ang projects (Rest assured that the implementing ministries are diligently monitoring to ensure the projects are not neglected),” he said.

He admitted that there are delays in the implementation of some projects due to “unforeseen events” like typhoons.

Ebrahim said that around 30% of the projects in BARMM remain unfinished.

“While we recognize some delays, we are prepared to address all allegations in court and uphold accountability,” he said.

BARMM was officially established in 2019 after the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), replacing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

This was part of the peace deal between the government of the Philippines (GPH) and the MILF, which culminated in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro in 2014.

Ebrahim said that the region’s economy soared from a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of P280.3 billion in 2022 to P292.2 billion in 2023, driven by robust growth in the services, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and industry sectors.

He added that this growth resulted in a 2.2-percent increase in per capita GRDP, reaching an estimated P58,217, a significant improvement from the previous year’s P56,970. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)