President Rodrigo Duterte flanked by Mayor Sara Duterte and Sebastian at the miting de avance of the Hugpong alliance in Davao City on Friday, 10 May 2019. Sara is seeking reelection as mayor, Sebastian is running for vice mayor, unopposed, while another sibling, Paolo, who was not at the miting de avance, is running for 1st district representative. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 October) – Dabawenyos must seize the “golden opportunity to end the domination of the Duterte dynasty,” as the downfall of Davao City’s most powerful political family will have “national implications,” a former Bayan Muna partylist representative said.

In an interview with reporters at the Coffee at Yellow Hauz on Wednesday, Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño, who is running for senator in the May 12, 2025 election, said that change is crucial in the city because it will end the “Davao model of abuse of power, extrajudicial killings, corruption, and human rights violations.”

“Because if the Duterte dynasty does not end, Sara (Vice President Duterte) will run for president (in 2028) and she will have a big chance to be president. But if the Dutertes lose in Davao, it will be difficult for Sara to run for president, to put it bluntly. [Let us] show the people that dynasties don’t last forever and that dynasties that are cruel, brutal, rude, abusive [must] come to end,” he said.

Casiño expressed hopes the Dabawenyos will finally end the more than three-decade rule of the Duterte family in the city.

“I just hope our fellow citizens in Davao will realize that they have given the Dutertes enough opportunity to lead, but as we used to say back when we were students, ‘give chance to others,’ because a monopoly of political power is always not good,” he said.

Casiño noted the Dutertes are not the only ones who could lead the local government.

The former lawmaker believed that it is time to end the Duterte dynasty, as it will only continue to grow in Davao, unless Dabawenyos choose to end it.

He noted the Duterte patriarch’s grandchildren are now joining the local politics.

Last October 7, former President Duterte filed his candidacy for mayor with his son, incumbent Mayor Sebastian or “Baste” as vice mayor, while incumbent 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, filed his bid for re-election.

The strongest contender against the Duterte patriarch for mayor is Karlos Alexei B. Nograles, whom the former President appointed as his Cabinet secretary from 2018 to 2022, and later as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) from 2022 until his resignation on October 7.

The other contenders for mayor are independent candidates Bishop Rodolfo A. Cubos and social media influencer Roweno R. Caballes.

Meanwhile, Nograles’ younger sister, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta partylist Rep. Atty. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles, development worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana, social worker Janeth Jabines, and retired Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer Rex Labis, will challenge Paolo Duterte.

The position for vice mayor will be a contest between incumbent Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Councilor Bernard Al-ag, a former Duterte ally. Other candidates for the position are Rhodora S. Barcena and Richard A. Alcebar.

Paolo’s children have also joined the local elections, with Omar, incumbent chairman of Buhangin, running for a congressional seat in Davao’s 2nd District against incumbent 2nd District Councilor Javier Campos of the influential Garcia family. Meanwhile, Rigo Duterte filed his candidacy for first district councilor.

Both Omar and Rigo are rookies in local politics.

Duterte and his family have ruled the city for more than three decades.

Before he was elected president in 2016, Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was elected mayor again for two terms from 2016 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Paolo, the eldest child of the former president, served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande from 2007 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until his resignation on December 25, 2017, and 1st District representative since 2019.

Paolo’s resignation came months after he and lawyer Manases Carpio, his brother-in-law, were implicated in a P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that was discovered inside five metal cylinders in Valenzuela City.

January, Paolo’s wife, succeeded him as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande and became president of Liga ng mga Barangay-Davao City chapter, earning her a seat in the city council.

Incumbent Mayor Sebastian served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022 and mayor since 2022. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)