DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 Oct) – Former President Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte or one of his sons will be running for mayor of Davao City, according to Rep. Isidro Ungab, a known Duterte ally who filed his certificate of candidacy late Thursday afternoon as a reelectionist congressional representative in the third district of Davao City.

Rep. Isidro Ungab shows his certificate of candidacy at the Comelec office in Davao City on Thursday (3 October 2024). MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

“Naghuwat lang ko sa final decision … It’s either the father or the son. I will support whoever is the final candidate for Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL),” Ungab told reporters after he filed his candidacy in the local office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

He refused to answer directly when pressed which son. “Basta it’s either Digong or his son,” Ungab said.

The former president, who served as mayor of Davao City for 22 years since 1986, has two sons: Paolo, a.k.a. “Pulong,” is congressional representative of the city’s third district; while Sebastan, a.k.a. “Baste,” is on his first term as city mayor, succeeding her elder sister, Vice President Sara.

Last June, the vice president said her father and two brothers are “raring to run” for the Senate. “Yes, that’s confirmed,” she added.

Meanwhile, Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel, said through SMNI’s “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” program on Wednesday that former President Duterte is considering running for either senator or Davao City mayor in the May 2025 national and local elections due to “various issues arising from different sides.”

Ungab, who arrived at the Comelec at 4:55 p.m., said he informed Sara and Baste that he would aim for reelection under HTL, the party that the former president founded.

If he wins, this will mark his sixth non-consecutive term as third district representative. He was elected in the same post in 2007 and 2010, won unopposed in 2013, then won again in 2019 and 2022.

He earlier served as city councilor of the same district in 1995, then won again in 1998 and in 2001.

Ungab said that he has “completed my infrastructure projects, including road networks, not only highways but the interconnection of these roads.”

He said he will continue to help build school, community and barangay buildings; provide electrification; provide teaching personnel manpower among schools; and address water shortages within the city, especially in his district.

The third district is home of Tamugan Watershed in Barangay Tamugan, where Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., a partner of the Davao City Water District. The company established its private bulk water supply facilities that will process and supply over 300 million liters per day of drinkable water to Dabawenyos.

Ungab, together with Sagip party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta, defended Sara Duterte’s no-show during the House of Representatives’ budget hearing last Sept. 10. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)