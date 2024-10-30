DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Region 11 (DENR-11) is investigating Davao City Councilor Bernard Al-ag’s alleged illegal trekking at the Battlefield Tagurano in Barangay Tagurano, a strict protection zone (SPZ) at the Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP).

Al-ag, a known trekker, hiker and marathoner, earlier urged the reopening of Battlefield Tagurano to trekking, which the DENR-11 ordered closed due to the existence of at least nine business establishments in the area.

Last October 13, a photo posted on Facebook showed Al-ag, his wife Cherry Ann, an aspirant for councilor in the first district, and other trekkers within the Battlefield Tagurano. The post had since been taken down.

In an interview with the media at the sidelines of the weekly city council session Tuesday morning, October 29, Ma. Mercedes Dumagan, DENR-11 executive director, said that sanctioning Al-ag would depend on the results of their investigation.

“I still have to receive the report (of the investigating team), perhaps they have yet to conduct a technical conference,” she said.

Al-ag, who is running for vice mayor against Mayor Sebastian Duterte, said in an interview on October 15 that he was there “because he was invited” and “to consult with the people and to know the situation in the area.”

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, and environmental groups have assailed Al-ag’s recent activity within Battlefield Tagurano.

During the city council session, Dumagan said that they are building a case for possible trekking violations against Al-ag, who did not give a comment then.

But sought for reaction on Wednesday, October 30, Al-ag said that he “accepts full responsibility” for going to Battlefield Tagurano.

However, he emphasized again that he went there to “consult and provide services to our constituents,” he said in a text message.

Al-ag urged anew the city government to expedite the process for the reopening of Battlefield Tagurano’s hiking trail.

Clint Michael Cleofe, DENR-11 protected area management office superintendent, said that illegal trekking violators within SPZs can be fined P5,000 to 100,000 or imprisonment of one to six years

The Battlefield Tagurano is an SPZ covered by a cease and desist order (CDO) from DENR-11 dated April 29.

The DENR-11, MANP-Protected Area Management Office, park rangers, Bantay Bukid, Barangay Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative, and other agencies, had inspected the area and confirmed the presence of nine establishments there.

“We explained to [the Tagurano residents] that the area is a strict protection zone. We documented the area and the structures way back in 2022,” Cleofe said.

Dumagan said the case buildups would not only include Al-ag’s possible violations, but also the nine establishments issued with CDOs.

She added that if the city government wants to open Battlefield Tagurano for trekking, they must convert it to a multiple use zone (MUZ).

However, once the reclassification of the proposed trail will be approved, the areas immediately bordering the identified trails shall remain as SPZ and the changes must be adopted in the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, the official explained.

Dumagan noted that the 18.8-hectare Battlefield Tagurano has no area designated as MUZ.

“With these structures [in Battlefield Tagurano] documented since 2022, and subsequently issued with cease and desist orders, [they] are considered illegal, including any trekking activity thereof,” Dumagan said.

Dumagan said they told the nine closed establishments to “either self-demolish or they will file further cases.”

When session presiding officer and Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain asked what activities can be allowed inside the SPZ, Dumagan replied, “only cultural activities by the indigenous people and research activities… while trekking is not allowed.”

Al-ag also asked Dumagan if there are legal remedies for the local government to hasten the re-opening of Battlefield Tagurano trail.

The regional director replied the local government can only do that if they can designate the trekking area as a multiple use zone and submit it to the DENR-PAMB for deliberation. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)