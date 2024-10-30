The Sangguniang Panlungsod Building of Davao City. Photo from the Davao City Government web page.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – The city’s first public internet center, which aims to improve free online access for residents, is targeted to “open next year,” an official said.

Councilor Bonz Andre A. Militar, Committee on Information and Technology chairperson, said the proposed internet center, which is now under review by the City Engineer’s Office (CEO), is estimated to cost at least P10 million.

“We will wait for the CEO for the (final) cost estimate. We are expediting the process to have this funded in next year’s annual budget,” Militar said in Bisaya during Tuesday’s, October 29, Aprubado sa Konseho media forum at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Militar stressed the initiative also aims to respond to the increasing concerns from residents over the rising cost of internet cafe use in the city and to complement the Davao City Library and Information Center (DCLIC), which often reaches full capacity due to high demand from students, workers, and researchers visiting the facility.

The DCLIC is located along C. Bangoy Street, commonly known as Ponciano Reyes Street.

“This [public internet center] will offer Dabawenyos free computer use for research, assignments, and even video meetings,” Militar said.

The planned 500-square meter, two-story internet center will be constructed inside the People’s Park, near the playground. The interior design aims to install six computer units on the ground floor, dedicated to persons with disabilities (PWDs), while the second floor will house 60 units.

For those unable to access a unit, Militar said that free Wi-Fi will be available outside the building.

The internet usage will be time-limited from two to three hours per session to ensure “equal access for all visitors,” he added.

Residents will need to register through the DCLIC to use the facility’s services.

“We are expediting this process to ensure that residents would have free and reliable internet access,” he said. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)