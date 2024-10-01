A woman looks for her name on the list of voters posted outside the Commission on Elections office in Davao City on Monday, 02 May 2022. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 October) – As the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) begins on Tuesday, October 1, for the May 2025 polls, some Dabawenyos want more “non-trapos (non-traditional) and solutions-based politicians” to run for local and national elective positions.

Dr. Jean Lindo, chair of Gabriela Southern Mindanao, said that voters should scrutinize the platforms of their desired candidates and determine whether they are championing legitimate causes.

“They should try to find out what issues affecting their sector are addressed by their desired candidate. For example, a driver would not want a fuel price increase,” Lindo said.

Lindo noted the electorate must also look at the candidates’ positions on the most important issues affecting the Philippines, such as corruption, climate change, environment, peace, political dynasty, social services, development, and sovereignty.

For his part, Jesse Boga Madriaga, a journalist and former curator at the Global Shapers Community – Davao Hub, said that he desires for “solutions-based leaders” who can bring about significant development in communities that they serve.

“I would love to see a solutions-oriented leader who takes bold action to see radical changes in the community – someone who is kind, a ‘smart systems thinker’ and knows exactly what’s happening on the ground. They have to operate with an accurate pulse of society and prioritize sustainability in all fronts,” he said.

Madriaga added that candidates for local positions should have knowledge about the real issues affecting Dabawenyos and have a clear vision for addressing them, particularly traffic congestion and lack of efficient public transportation in the city.

“I want a leader who has a strong sense of empathy and isn’t afraid to come down from their ivory towers to wrestle with the grueling daily traffic and public transportation challenges faced by the citizens of the city. I would love to see a leader who takes the jeepney to work or at least knows how much the minimum jeepney fare is,” he said.

The filing of COCs for the May 12, 2025 midterm national and local elections will last until October 8.

The election campaign period for the national and local positions will start on February 11 and March 28, respectively

As of September 21, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) – Region 11 listed a total of 374,160 processed applications for registration, transfer, reactivation, and correction since February 12. Out of this total, at least 150,000 are registration of new voters.

Leo XL Y. Fuentes Jr., regional coordinator of farmers’ group Masipag Inc., said that the country needs more leaders who could truly represent the ordinary people, and that it would be best if the elected candidates come from the masses.

He said the electorate should ensure that candidates are consistent in their advocacies and are not just active during elections.

Jay Rosas, a filmmaker, said he wants leaders with “radical change propositions.”

Grecian Asoy, a third-year law student and member of Karapatan-Southern Mindanao, said that voters’ education is important since people tend to vote based on popularity, and often ended up electing leaders “who are famous but lack adequate knowledge and understanding about policy-making.”

She said that voters must choose leaders who are “genuinely pro-people and pro-poor,” with proven track records and platforms.

“We should elect those who really act — those who push for genuine agrarian reform, regularization, livable wage and decent work, and free education, among others. We should vote for those who are transparent with their budget — the total budget they have and what it is used for. Also, we should never vote for candidates who turn to red-tagging or terror-tagging when people criticize inadequate government programs and projects,” she said.

Asoy called on the Comelec to strictly implement the budget cap on the candidate’s campaign spending and enforce stringent measures “to ensure safe and peaceful elections.”

“Vote buying and election-related violence are still prevalent in the country. In fact, during election season, (many) netizens openly post on social media how they receive money from candidates. In some places, there are reported cases wherein voters are threatened by armed individuals to vote for certain candidates,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)