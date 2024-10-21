A satellite image showing Tropical Depression Kristine over the Philippines. Image courtesy of DOST-PAGASA

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 21 October) –Sea travel between mainland Surigao del Norte and Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Island, and vice versa, were suspended around 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, as Tropical Depression Kristine affected the Caraga region.

Ensign Roy Christopher Orilladena, acting commander of Philippine Coast Guard – Surigao del Norte (PCG-SDN) station, issued a temporary suspension of voyages for vessels and watercraft traveling from mainland Surigao del Norte to the affected areas following the issuance of Tropical Cyclone Bulletin (TCB) No. 2 by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21.

Pagasa TCB 2 placed Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and the Bucas Grande group of islands, under Wind Signal No. 1.

Orillaneda, however, pointed out that RORO vessels exceeding 300 gross tonnage, operating between San Jose Port in Dinagat Islands and Surigao Baseport in Surigao City, and from Lipata Port to San Ricardo Port in Leyte and vice versa, may sail under some strict conditions.

Among the conditions are that vessels shall not carry passengers except for drivers of rolling cargoes, and voyages are allowed only during the daytime, from sunrise, and must reach the destination port at least 30 minutes before sunset.

“Vessels allowed to sail are further reminded to take precautionary measures and be extra vigilant in monitoring the prevailing weather disturbance,” he said in a statement.

The PCG-SDN station said in a Facebook post that the suspension of voyages will remain in effect until further notice, and will resume once weather and sea conditions improve.

Moderate to rough seas over the following coastal waters are expected with up to 3.0 meters in the seaboard of Dinagat Islands and the Davao region, Pagasa said.

Pagasa further stated that Kristine is predicted to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours and may reach the severe tropical storm category by October 23, and typhoon category by the evening of October 24 or morning of October 25, before making landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan in Northern Luzon.

The wind flow coming towards Kristine’s circulation, combined with the Northeasterly Windflow, will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the Mindanao area, which includes Northern Mindanao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Sarangani, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental today and tomorrow, October 22, the state forecaster said.

As of 10:00 a.m. on October 21, the center of Tropical Depression Kristine was estimated based on all available data at 870 km east of Eastern Visayas. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)