Rodolfo “Bishop Rod” Cubos (3rd from left) files his certificate of candidacy for mayor of Davao City on Saturday (05 October 2024). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 October) – Rodolfo “Bishop Rod” Cubos of the Christ The Healer International Missions Movement filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor on Saturday, challenging the “Goliaths” who have ruled Davao City for decades.

“Many will say that this is an impossible task – impossible – that a servant leader like me cannot compete against seasoned politicians. Ito yung iniisip namin (This is what we’re thinking) but let us remember the story of David who defeated Goliath. The impossible became possible because faith and courage were stronger than fear and power,” Cubos said.

Accompanied by his family and over a hundred supporters, Cubos filed his COC at 9:48 a.m. at the office of the Commission on Elections at Magsaysay Park here.

He said he decided to throw his hat in the ring upon the prodding of his followers who desire “real change.”

“Tayong lahat nakikita natin ang nangyayari sa Davao (We can see what’s happening to Davao). You can observe our surroundings. Sa akin lang, bagong Davao na pud. Pagbabago ang gusto natin (For me, it’s time for a new Davao. We want change),” he said.

As of 11:49 a.m. Saturday, Cubos was the only candidate to file a candidacy for mayor of Davao.

His platform includes free hospitalization at Southern Philippines Medical Center and construction of “Botika ng Bayan” in all 182 barangays of this city; f﻿﻿ree education; ﻿﻿﻿job opportunities to address unemployment; and public safety, particularly by expanding CCTV coverage, improving street lighting, and strengthening disaster preparedness by training barangay volunteers.

Cubos added he has nothing against former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, a long-time mayor of this city, but that he is already too old for the job.

Duterte and his family have ruled the city for more than three decades.

Before being elected President in 2016, Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was elected mayor again for two terms from 2016 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, the eldest child of the former President, served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande from 2007 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until his resignation on December 25, 2017, and 1st District representative since 2019.

Paolo’s resignation came months after he and lawyer Manases Carpio, his brother-in-law, were implicated in a P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that was discovered inside five metal cylinders in Valenzuela City.

Paolo’s wife, January, succeeded him as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande and became president of Liga ng mga Barangay-Davao City chapter, earning her a seat in the city council.

His eldest son Omar was elected barangay chair of Buhangin and second son Rigo filed his COC for first district councilor.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022 and mayor since 2022. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)