GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 10 Oct) – Bookworms in this city, the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines,” and neighboring areas, here’s a chance for you to boost your collections, as Big Bad Wolf Books (BBW Books) brings here for the first time over two million books for sale at discounted prices.

The Big Bad Wolf Books’ VIP Day in General Santos City on Thursday (10 October 2024). MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

BBW Books came to this city for its mission to add more readers to its “one million new readers mission.”

Carol Chuaying, BBW Books Philippines managing partner, said they shipped here at least 20 new containers of books from all over the world during the VIP book sale on Thursday.

Mayor Lorelei Pacquiao and Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez attended the VIP Day to show their support and to promote the reading habit to the public.

“Big Bad Wolf is here and we will make you smarter and mas magaling (better),” she told the attendees, including toddler pupils.

The book sale will run until October 26 at the Veranza Activity Center of KCC Mall of GenSan, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Chuaying said they are encouraging people to become readers, especially the youth, so “they will become leaders in the future.”

“The mission of Big Bad Wolf Books is changing the world one book at a time,” she said.

Some of the books are priced as low as P60 per piece, she added.

This is the third time that BBW Books conducted a book sale in Mindanao, having been to the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro last year.

Shortly before the GenSan leg, BBW Books held a successful book sale in Bacolod City in the Visayas. It has done book sales in the cities of Manila and Quezon in Luzon, completing a journey to the three major islands in the Philippines.

BBW Books was founded by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009 and first launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the words of the company’s founders, BBW Books aims to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide, and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone.

One of the company’s best highlights is its book sales, which is popular among readers around the world.

As a global reading advocacy initiative, the book sales aim to encourage people of all ages to discover the joys of reading, inspire them to pursue their dreams, and empower them with the knowledge to realize them, according to a company briefer.

BBW Books has toured 15 countries and 37 cities. These include different cities in Asia like Malaysia, Cambodia, Manila, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. The company has also begun branching out to book readers outside the Asia-Pacific, having held book tours in Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)