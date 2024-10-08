Davao City Councilor Bernard Al-Ag poses after filing his COC for vice mayor. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 October) – Incumbent Davao City Councilor Bernard Al-ag, who is challenging Mayor Sebastian Duterte in the vice mayoralty race in the May 2025 elections, said that “majority of Dabawenyos are dissatisfied” with the latter’s leadership.

“Majority of Dabawenyos now are discontented with this administration, and you all know that. This is an opportunity for Dabawenyos. This is good for Dabawenyos kay kung walay opposition, louy tang mga Dabawenyos (because if there is no opposition, pity the Dabawenyos),” he told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

Al-ag filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)-Davao on Tuesday, along with former Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Alexei B. Nograles and Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) partylist Rep. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles, who are vying for mayor and first congressional district seat, respectively.

Al-ag said the city “is experiencing a multitude of unresolved issues with the current administration and that it is time for Davao to have new leaders, with experience, passion and experience in public service, who will listen to the voice of the people of Davao.”

“The number one qualification I think is your passion for service na gusto gyud ka mo serbisyo, na gusto ka mokugi nga momata ka og sayo, maminaw sa mga tao (that you really want to serve, that you want to work hard and to wake up early to listen to your people) and you want to solve the problem of your community,” he said.

He said the Nograles – Al-ag coalition would offer a “better alternative” for mayor and vice mayor compared with the tandem of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte and the incumbent mayor.

Al-ag said that running against the Duterte family, the strongest of the political clans in the city, would “not be very difficult because everyone is dispensable here.”

On Monday, the Duterte patriarch and Sebastian filed their COCs for mayor and vice mayor, respectively, while incumbent first district Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte is seeking a third and final term.

“As you know, the story of David and Goliath, there is one thing nga naa sya, niadug sya kay naa syay ginoo (he won because he has God). I have a God whom I believe that his purpose for me is to run as your vice mayor,” Al-ag said.

Commenting on his expulsion Monday from Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, the local political party founded by the Duterte patriarch, Al-ag said the announcement “was just a mere formality” as he had left the party in 2023 and subsequently resigned as a member of two committees at the city council, in disagreement with the way the current leaders were running the city.

Al-ag said that he would prioritize the revitalization of the city’s economy if he wins as the vice mayor in next year’s elections.

“Daghan nangawas na investor sa Davao. Daghan og walay trabaho, daghan walay income (Many investors have left the city. Many people have no jobs and no income) and this will lead to high crime in Davao City,” he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)