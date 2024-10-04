Tamban (sardines) abound in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte in this photo taken 26 May 2021. Four sardine canning factories in Zamboanga City were issued with a cease and desist order by the Environmental Management Bureau – Region 9 on 28 October 2024. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – Four sardine canning factories here were issued with a cease and desist order (CDO) for discharging alleged harmful wastewater to the coastal waters, the Environmental Management Bureau – Region 9 (EMB-9) said.

Engr. Alex Jimenez, EMB-9 director, said the canning firms violated Republic Act 9275 or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004, particularly Section 27, which includes prohibitions on discharging dangerous effluents to water bodies.

He identified the erring manufacturers as Mega Fishing Corporation, ZC E&L Corporation, Century Pacific Food, Inc., and Southeast Asian Canning Corporation, all located in Barangay Talisayan.

The CDO, issued on October 28, has a duration of seven days and prevents the canning factories to discharge wastewater to the sea during the period, Jimenez said.

The EMB is an agency under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“While the DENR fully recognizes the critical role of the canning industries in promoting food security and economic growth, such advancement cannot come at the expense of the environment and public welfare,” Jimenez said during the October 28 “Kapihan na Zamboanga” organized by the Philippine Information Agency-9.

“The DENR and EMB-9 will continue to work closely with the canning industry and other stakeholders to facilitate compliance, foster responsible environmental stewardship, and ensure sustainable development,” he added.

In a statement, the EMB-9 said the Pollution Adjudication Board affirmed the CDO last October 18, in response to complaints of violations of RA 9275.

“The violations were identified during a comprehensive environmental compliance audit conducted on all canning industry establishments within Zamboanga City,” it said.

“The findings revealed that these four facilities were discharging effluent into the Caragasan to Talisayan Coastal Water Class SC, which exceeded the allowable DENR effluent standards,” it added.

Effluents mean the wastewater discharges from factories while Class SC refers to a water body classified for fishery and recreational uses.

First district Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso said he made a call to Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who reportedly responded “that the DENR is doing its job and asked the corporations to comply with the order.”

The canning companies allegedly suspended work for several workers because of the cease and desist order issued to them.

Jimenez said the affected companies can resume discharging wastewater once they complied with the order. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)