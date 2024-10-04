COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 October) – A fierce firefight between factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Bongo Island, Parang in Maguindanao del Norte left at least four people dead.

Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said the encounter erupted Friday morning, October 18, in Barangay Tuca Maror between the groups of Tamano Aragasi and the individuals identified only as Commanders Macmod and Paradise.

“As of now, four bodies have been recovered,” said Macapaz, adding they are members of Commander Paradise’s group.

He said that authorities are still searching for three other dead persons believed to have drowned during the intense firefight in the coastal area.

Authorities recovered high-powered firearms, hand-held radios, ammunition, and MILF uniforms from the clash site.

The police and Philippine Marines have deployed personnel to the area to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent the violence from further escalating.

A few weeks ago, the same groups were engaged in a firefight that also killed several individuals.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the root of the conflict and to hold those responsible accountable. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)