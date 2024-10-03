Erratum: In the first edition of this article, we mistakenly wrote that Rigo Duterte is running for Congress.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) – Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, the second child of Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and grandson of former President Rodrigo Duterte, filed his certificate of candidacy as councilor for the first district of Davao City Wednesday morning.

Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II shows his certificate of candidacy on Wednesday (2 October 2024). He is running as councilor in Davao City’s first district. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

Currently his father’s chief of staff, Duterte II arrived at the local office of the Commission on Elections at 10:08 a.m. He was accompanied by his father, his brother Omar, and his wife Yssa.

So far, Rigo is the only grandchild of the former president to express intention to run in next year’s elections. His elder brother Omar ran uncontested as barangay captain of Buhangin during last year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

When media asked Rigo what his platforms are for his district, he was intercepted by Omar and his father who said: “Unya na na.” (Do that later.)

But Rigo initially said he is “ready” to serve the district, adding that his entry into politics was a family decision.

Rigo, 26, graduated from the University of Mindanao last year with a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

His father said he advised his son to “help the new generation, for their future children’s security and safety.”

The congressman said Rigo has been by his side the past five years and has seen the hardship of the people.

“Tutal sige man na siya’g kuyog sakoa for the past five years. Nakita na niya ang kapait ug kalisod sa mga tao. So hinaot ipadayon niya ang mga serbisyong medikal ug uban pa” (He’s been by my side for the past five years. He has seen the hardship of the people. I’m hoping he will continue with the medical and other services), Rep. Duterte told the media.

Rigo also represents his father during local events.

Pulong is on his second term as Davao City’s first district representative in Congress. When asked what his plans are, Pulong replied: “Let’s see.” He said he still has to meet with his father and siblings.

But Vice President Sara Duterte said in Cagayan de Oro City last June that his father and brothers Sebastian (“Baste,” incumbent mayor of Davao City) and Pulong will be running for the Senate. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)