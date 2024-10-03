GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 07 October) – An all-female, three-cornered battle looms for this city’s mayoral post come the May 12, 2025 elections as of Monday, October 7.

This as incumbent Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Monday to challenge current Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, sister-in-law of former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

A first in this city’s political history, a Blaan female leader – Fraidelyn Samal Dani – has joined the race for this locality’s top post.

A newcomer in local politics, Dani said she carries with her the “Council of Elders of 16 indigenous Blaan clans in the area.”

Days before she filed her candidacy, Nuñez was expected to be the running mate of former city mayor Ronnel Rivera, who earlier signified intention to challenge Pacquiao’s leadership.

On Sunday, however, Rivera announced after emerging from a meeting with his party RCRI Initiatives that their partymates have endorsed Nuñez as their mayoralty bet.

He said Nunez has what it takes to challenge Mayor Pacquiao. Nunez had also served before as mayor and a city councilor.

“With her experience and her grasp of what’s going on in the city, Nuñez is best fit for the mayoralty post,” pointed out Rivera, who said that he will be the campaign manager of their party.

Nuñez’s running mate, last term city councilor lawyer Jose Edmar Yumang, and their city council slate also filed their COCs on Monday.

RCRI Initiatives fielded former Rep. Shirlyn Banas-Nograles for the city’s lone congressional district against the incumbent Rep. Tonton Acharon of Manny Pacquiao’s People’s Champ Movement (PCM).

Reelectionist Mayor Pacquiao and her PCM slate filed their COCs over the weekend, along with her nephew Michael Stephen Pacquiao, who will be trying his luck in politics for the first time.

Michael Stephen, who is seeking a council seat, is the second of the five children of the former senator and wife Jinky.

Manny, conspicuously clad in Philippine Army combat uniform, and Jinky accompanied Michael Stephen to the Commission on Elections office here on Saturday, “to give moral support to our son.” (Rommel Rebollido / MindaNews)