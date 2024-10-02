NBI-Davao Region presents the two extortion suspects from Panabo City during a press conference at their regional office in Davao City on Friday (25 October 2024). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 October) – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao arrested two suspects posing as its agents for extorting a Chinese businessman during an entrapment operation around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

During a press conference at the regional office of NBI-Davao here on Friday, NBI-Davao spokesperson Ely Leano said the Chinese national complained to their office after the suspects, aged 20 and 50, demanded him to pay P50,000.

The Chinese national, a manufacturer of skim coats, paid the suspects P15,000 last Oct. 16. When he was scheduled to pay the balance of P35,000 on Oct. 24, NBI agents conducted an entrapment operation at his office in Barangay New Visayas in Panabo, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

The victim and his family have been residing in Panabo for 15 years, Leano said.

The NBI official believed the suspects belong to a syndicate group operating in Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao, extorting money from businessmen, particularly Chinese nationals.

From left to right: Juhary Guro, special investigator, NBI-Davao assistant regional director Gerald Laude Intes, and NBI-Davao spokesperson Ely Leano speak during a press conference on Friday (25 October 2024). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

“They are targeting Chinese nationals engaged in manufacturing activities. The moment that they are able to locate and identify their target, they will go to the Chinese guy, start harassing him, and thereafter ask for money in lieu of their continued stay here in Davao Region,” he said.

He said they would harass their targets by fabricating stories, falsely accusing them of engaging in unlawful activities in the region.

If their victims refused to pay, Leano said the suspects would threaten arrest and deportation.

The suspects were presented to the media but refused to give comments.

The Chinese national, wearing a cap and a face mask, told reporters that the suspects accused him of operating a shabu factory in his warehouse.

Juhary Guro, NBI-Davao special investigator, added that an investigation is ongoing to determine if law enforcers are involved in the illegal operation.

Among the items seized during the entrapment were fake NBI identification cards, tactical bags, shirts and vests with the logo of the agency, ammunition, and one firearm.

The suspects will be facing criminal complaints for usurpation of authority, robbery by extortion, and illegal possession of firearms under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)