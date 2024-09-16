DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 September) — Charity Jane Adil, 36, a mother of three, endured the grueling three-day September 2024 Bar Examinations despite having barely two months left after graduation to prepare for her #MostValuableLaban, to achieve her long-held dream of becoming a lawyer.

Charity Jane Adil. Photo from her Facebook page

Adil, a graduate of the Rizal Memorial Colleges – School of Law, said in an interview on the last day of the bar exams on Sunday, that preparing for the “MarVeLous Bar” was particularly challenging having to juggle her responsibilities to her family with reading voluminous review materials for hours on end.

“MarVeLous Bar” was named after the initials of this year’s bar chair, Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez.

“It was difficult because I’m a mom of three and I had less than two months left to review. It was difficult but not impossible. We’ll just leave the results up to God,” Adil said.

She said the Remedial Law exam was, for her, the most difficult of the six core subjects.

“It’s really ‘Most Valuable Laban’ because you really have to fight for your answers… The Remedial Law was the most difficult because the questions were situational — more like in-court proceedings — especially in Evidence. But it was worth it. Thanks to the Bar Ops (Bar Operations),” she said.

According to the Supreme Court, 1,081 bar examinees took the licensure exams at the Ateneo de Davao University-Senior High School (ADDU-SHS) in Bangkal and 598 examinees at the Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. ADDU-SHS and Xavier University are two of the 13 testing centers in the Philippines and are the only local testing centers in Mindanao.

Out of the 12,186 bar applicants, Lopez said 10,483 examinees took the bar exams.

Michael Garmino, a law graduate of Sultan Kudarat State University, was the first bar taker to complete day 3 of the bar exams, leaving the ADDU-SHS campus at 4:36 p.m.

This year’s bar exams were composed of six core subjects, with two subjects taken per exam date, one in the morning and another in the afternoon of September 8, 11, and 15.

Examinations on Political and Public International Law (15%) and Commercial and Taxation Laws (20%) were scheduled on day 1; Civil Law (20%) and Labor Law and Social Legislation (10%) on day 2; and Criminal Law (10%) and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises (25%) on day 3.

This was the fourth time that ADDU served as a local testing center since the Supreme Court allowed online and regionalized bar examinations.

The 2020/2021 Bar Examinations were held on February 4 and 6 in 2022; the 2022 Bar Examinations, held on November 9, 13, and 20, 2022; and the 2023 Bar Examinations, held on September 17, 20, and 2023. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)