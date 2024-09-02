DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 September) — Vice President Sara Duterte urged members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) to use the “words of God” against the police forces and show them peace as she assured them of support during this difficult period amid the alleged abuses in serving the arrest warrants on Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and four of his five co-accused.

“Always remember na wala man ako sa mga masasayang araw ninyo pero nandito ako palagi sa inyong kalungkutan (Always remember that I may not be there for you in your happy days but I’m always with you in your sadness). I will always be with you in your darkness,” Duterte said Sunday night during the 39th Founding Anniversary celebration at the KOJC compound.

Duterte told the followers of the fugitive leader that “good triumphs over evil” and that they will not break amid the darkness.

Vice President Sara Duterte (in blue) is mobbed by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) supporters outside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 1 September 2024. Duterte delivered a 30-minute speech during the 39th anniversary of the KOJC. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Police operations in the KOJC compound to arrest Quiboloy entered Day 9 on Sunday. Quiboloy is facing charges in two courts for alleged large-scale human trafficking and sexual abuse among others. Quiboloy has also been ordered arrested by the Senate after citing him for contempt for failure to attend the hearings of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which was then investigating the alleged “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.”

In February 2022, Quiboloy and two other church administrators were placed on a “wanted” list by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) three months after warrants of arrest were issued against them for alleged “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.”

Duterte vowed to comfort the KOJC members during this difficult period which she referred to as “disaster.”

She said that as Vice President, she has the moral obligation to assist them if they feel persecuted.

Duterte criticized what she described as authorities’ “abuse of power” and “assault on members’ exercise of freedom of religion” and the lack of respect for the rule of law, citing the continued presence of law enforcers within the premises of the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhangin.

“If they bring you violence, give them peace. Show them peace. Let them understand that this is not about me and you. This is about the abuse of power and the assault on the freedom of religion. Violence, you have peace. Bullets and tear gas, what do you have? You have the words of the Almighty God,” said Duterte.

She encouraged the KOJC members not to lose hope as the “Almighty God” is with them.

She said the number of police officers deployed, “3,000 ka police, 4,000 ka police, 5,000 ka police” should not scare the followers because these are the people “nga inyong estoryahon, na inyong ipasabot naunsa na atong nasud, asa na ang rule of law” (that you will talk to, to make them understand what is happening in our country, whatever happened to the rule of law).

“They were sent here to scare you, but the Lord sent you to make them understand),” she said, adding the KOJC members are “peace-loving” individuals.

“God will be there, will always be behind you, around you, above you, underneath you, to cradle you, to shelter you because you know that his power is over all of us,” she said.

Quiboloy’ videotaped message during their anniversary last year was played during Sunday’s anniversary program.

In a press conference at Camp Quintin M. Merecido on Saturday, Brio. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, spokesperson for the Special Task Group TEKNON Alpha, said around 2,000 police forces were deployed to KOJC compound to help maintain peace and order while they serve the arrest warrants on Quiboloy.

He reiterated that Quiboloy and his co-accused should surrender to authorities.

His co-accused in the same criminal charges include Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

These suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 in Davao City and the RTC in Pasig City last April 1 and April 11, respectively.

On May 28, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered the transfer of the two criminal cases from RTC in Davao to RTC in Quezon City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)