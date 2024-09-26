DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 Sept)—Vice President Sara Duterte said she is uncertain if the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) would still want to coalesce with Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), hinting that the support from political allies for her once-influential party has waned.

Vice President Sara Duterte. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a press conference streamed live over the Facebook page of the Office of the Vice President Wednesday, Duterte said that she and Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) Mayor Al David T. Uy are the only remaining members of HNP.

HNP was the regional party that she founded on February 22, 2018, along with then governors of Davao Region as co-founders—Davao Occidental’s Claude Bautista, Davao del Norte’s Antonio del Rosario, Davao Oriental’s Nelson Dayanghirang, and Davao de Oro’s Jayvee Tyron Uy who is now vice governor.

Last April 15, the HNP announced the expulsion of Uy, Davao del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and Davao de Oro First District Representative Maricar Zamora from the party.

“Wala pa kaming discussion na mag alliance with PDP, but hindi ko alam kung bakit pa nila gustong makipag alyansa sa amin. Dadalawa lang kami doon na sa Partido – ako at si Mayor Al David Uy ng Samal (We have not yet discussed whether there will be an alliance with PDP, but I don’t know why they would still want to form an alliance with us. There are only two of us in the party—me and Mayor Al David Uy of Samal),” she said.

Months after its launch, the HNP allied with Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), a local political party led by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and subsequently established “Hugpong Alliance” where several local candidates ran under its wing during the 2019 and 2022 national and local elections.

The HNP, meanwhile, endorsed its own slate of senatorial candidates in the previous elections.

However, the Vice President said she has “no senatorial slate” yet as she is busy defending her office from controversies, including the allegations of budget misuse at the budget hearing in Congress. “I feel that that my primary duty right now is to defend the office,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)