The RORO shipping service connecting Polloc Port in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte (in photo) to Basilan is a US-supported project that was launched in April 2023. Photo from the US Embassy website

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews /14 September) – United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson has reiterated Washington’s continued support to peace and development efforts in Mindanao, which she noted is “a region with many opportunities waiting to be unlocked.”

“Mindanao is a region with immense economic potential, and the United States has been a steadfast (partner) in your economic journey,” she said in her message of support during the opening ceremonies of the two-day 33rd Mindanao Business Conference here last Thursday.

The conference carries the theme “Unlocking the Potentials and Opportunities in Mindanao.”

She noted the US has been a steadfast partner of the Philippines in developing the southern Philippines for the past several decades.

Carlson recalled that in the early 1990s, the U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development, supported the largest infrastructure program in Mindanao, providing at least P6.2 billion ($107.7 million) to improve critical infrastructure such as the General Santos International Airport, General Santos Fish Port Complex, the Makar Wharf expansion, and key road networks.

She said the US embassy is working, in partnership with a range of stakeholders, to boost local economic development in Mindanao, including helping streamline business processes and strengthen public-private partnerships.

“As your partner in prosperity, the United States believes in the potential of this region and its people … and we are proud to work side by side with you. Together, we can build a future of shared prosperity and lasting peace,” she said.

Carlson said they want to see Mindanao integrated into the broader regional and national economy.

She pointed out that agriculture remains a cornerstone of investment in Mindanao, with enormous potential to expand in value-added processing.

Mining of critical minerals and renewable energy, such as hydroelectricity, geothermal, and solar power are equally promising, she added.

Carlson said that Mindanao’s infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education, and tourism sectors also offer significant opportunities for investment and further growth.

“Mindanao’s development is consequential, with ramifications for the Philippines, the region, and beyond,” she said.

The United States has been working with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) to promote regional connectivity in a bid to integrate Mindanao into the broader ASEAN economic community.

“Through our work with MinDA and other partners, we are helping improve intermodal logistics, which are key to boosting trade and investment in Mindanao, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” she said.

As Mindanao continues to grow and prosper, Carlson assured the US will continue to maintain strong partnerships among the government, private sector, and civil society. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)