DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 September) – Day 12 of the police operations to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound ended with Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre saying he is “even more certain that Quiboloy is hiding in the bunker” and is looking forward to the Senate’s ocular inspection and hearing on Friday.

“We are slowly finding the hiding places,” Torre said in an interview at his office Wednesday night. He said technology, as well as tips and accounts from other victims of the crimes the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” are charged with are helping them “so we are more certain na nandiyan siya (that he is there) and he’s toying with us.”

He said they are still using the gadget that “could detect life and motion underground” but are still searching for access to the facility.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torreon, chief of the Philippine National Police in the Davao region says on Day 12, September 4, 2024, that he is “even more certain” that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Torre acknowledged that the biggest problem they are facing is Quiboloy’s “napakalakas na support group” (very strong support group).

He said there are areas that they could not access. “Hindi lang isa. Marami. Marami silang mga lugar na ayaw nilang ipa-access sa amin.” (Not just one but many. There are many areas they do not want us to access).

Torre noted there is a room in the cathedral that they cannot access. “Ang cathedral ang ayaw nila ipa-access sa amin ng maayos. Hanggang ngayon andon pa rin ang isang abogado na dumedepensa sa isang kwarto na hindi talaga ipapasok kahit anong mangyari” (They do not want us to access a room in the cathedral which is being defended by a lawyer. They do not want us to gain access to that room).

Hundreds of PNP personnel guard the perimeter of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Cathedral inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 28 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“The instruments are telling us this,” he said, referring to the gadgets they have been using to detect life and motion. “But of course, ang daming consideration, tulad nyan ma Senate investigation ka because of trying to access the bunker. So, talagang we have to move slowly,” Torre said.

Quiboloy’s chief counsel Israelito Torreon told MindaNews on Thursday morning that Torre’s insistence that the pastor is still inside the KOJC compound is “a clear attempt to provide some legal legitimacy to their continued illegal stay in the KOJC compound.”

“If that is true, why did they still conduct an unlimited, intrusive and very annoying search upon all the 41 structures even late afternoon yesterday. They even brought equipment to the SMNI studio and the Bible School, places which they have visited innumerable times,” Torreon added.

Atty. Israelito Torreon, chief counsel of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy said the insistence of regional police chief Nicolas Torrre that Quiboloy is inside the KOJC compound “proves that they are clutching at straws just to justify their act of using a warrant of arrest as a license to convert the KOJC compound as a police garrison and their boarding houses.” MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO



“This proves that they are clutching at straws just to justify their act of using a warrant of arrest as a license to convert the KOJC compound as a police garrison and their boarding houses,” he said.

At least 2,000 police personnel from various regions were deployed to the 23-hectare KOJC compound on Augusrt 24 to arrest Quiboloy and his co-accused. September 4 was Day 12 of the operations.

Quiboloy is facing three warrants of arrest – one from the Senate issued in March and two issued by the courts in Davao and Pasig in April for alleged large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse.

Quiboloy is a friend and spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The Duterte patriarch was appointed on March 8 to be the administrator of the properties of the KOJC.

Vice President Sara Duterte graced the 39th anniversary of the KOJC last Sunday, repeatedly assuring the KOJC members that she will “always be with you in your darkness.”

“I have a moral obligation to assist them if they feel that they are persecuted. Kahit kokonti lang sila, trabaho ko yan bilang pangalawang Pangulo (even if they are a few, it is my job as Vice President), said Sara, who referred to the police operations as “disaster” and an “assault” on the KOJC.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte and 1st district Rep. Paolo Duterte pointed to “excessive use of force” in the operations. The mayor granted KOJC a special permit for a prayer rally and candle lighting activity on August 25, Day 2 of the police operations. The “Special Mayor’s Permit” was signed by five offices, including Mayor Duterte’s, on a Sunday. KOJC members and supporters barricaded a portion of the highway demanding justice for Quiboloy and “BBM resign.” BBM is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The crowd was dispersed the next day.

Request denied

On August 29, Day 5 of the police operations, Torre sought the help of the city government’s Office of the City Building Official for a copy of the “Master Plans and Building Plans (architectural, electrical, structural, mechanical and sewerage and sanitary plans) on the various structures within the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound/premises located in Davao City.”

Acting Davao City Building Official Khashayar Toghyani denied the request on August 30, a copy of which was received by Torre’s office late afternoon of September 2, on the grounds that Section 172 of RA 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code, classifies the requested documents as “original intellectual works and hence intellectual properties exclusively owned by their creators which are protected from the moment of their creation.”

Toghyani added that the requested documents “can only be accessed upon the instance of the structure owner, or prior permission/authority from the architect or creator of the plan or a valid order from a competent court.”

Torre said Quiboloy’s lawyers “go to the law for redress. Paano naman yung mga nagreklamo kay Quiboloy, ng mga na-rape ni Quiboloy? (How about those who complained against Quiboloy, those who were raped by Quiboloy?). Looking for redress. Why don’t they face them in court? Yan lang naman ang bottomline dyan eh” (That’s the bottomline).

“And he’s wanted for those crimes, not only in the Philippines, but also in the United States. Are you saying now na dalawang bansa ang mali? (that these two countries are wrong?), Torre said.



Quiboloy and two other church administrators were placed on a “wanted” list by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in early 2022 for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.”

On the open letter posted on social media by alleged disgruntled police officers deployed inside the KOJC compound, Torre said, “basta hindi pirmado (if not signed), not counted.”



He said the PNP has a grievance committee where they can file their complaints. He said the unsigned letter was “designed to create division among our people.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)