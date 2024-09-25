DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Sept)—Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, who led police troops in the manhunt for fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, has been promoted to lead the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III in one of his media briefings at Camp Quintin Merecido in Davao City during the hunt for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

The announcement naming Torre as acting director of the CIDG was made through General Order No. 2024-4486 issued by Lt. Gen. Jon A. Arnaldo, the Chief of the Directorial Staff of the Philippine National Police, dated Sept. 24 and effective Sept. 25. Replacing him as at the Police Regional Office – 11 (PRO-11) is Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete, who was chief of the Southern Police District in Metro Manila before his new appointment.

Torre has been controversial during his three-months stint as chief of PRO-11, foremost being the 16-day relentless operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Buhangin, Davao City in the search for televangelist Quiboloy and his co-accused for charges of child abuse and human trafficking before the Davao City and Pasig City courts.

Two versions have surfaced on the Quiboloy story.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III joins his troops in celebration after the end of the hunt for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the KOJC during after Quiboloy’s surrender and arrest on 8 September 2024. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Quiboloy’s camp said he surrendered to the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) with the help of some negotiators. Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, on the other hand, said he was arrested at the KOJC compound after police pressure.

Quiboloy is also facing several criminal charges in the United States, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

Torre’s operations at the KOJC prompted a Senate investigation and complaints of human rights violations by Quiboloy’s followers. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)