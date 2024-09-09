The Sulu airport in Jolo, the provincial capital. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 09 September) — The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that Sulu is not part of the Bangsamoro region after the province rejected the ratification of Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

In a statement on Monday, the SC Public Information Office (PIO) said the high tribunal, however, upheld the validity of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court partially granted the petition challenging Sulu’s inclusion in (the) BARMM but denied challenges to other aspects of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The decision is immediately executable,” it said.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law, enacted on July 27, 2018, provided for the establishment of BARMM as a political entity and its corresponding basic governmental structure.

A plebiscite was conducted on January 21, 2019, covering areas of the then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and Isabela City in Basilan and Cotabato City.

Another plebiscite was held on February 6, 2019, in Lanao del Norte, municipalities in North Cotabato, and other areas that petitioned for voluntary inclusion.

The majority of the ARMM ratified the law, except for Sulu.

Despite this, Sulu was included in the BARMM, prompting the province to file a petition assailing the law.

“The Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the interpretation of the provision in the law directing the provinces and cities of ARMM to vote as one geographical unit as including provinces that did not vote to be included,” the PIO said.

“It violates Article X, Section 18 of the Constitution, which states that only provinces, cities, and geographic areas voting favorably in the plebiscite shall be included in the autonomous region,” it added.

As Sulu rejected the Bangsamoro Organic Law in the plebiscite, it was wrong to include the province in BARMM, the SC ruled.

The decision was penned by Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen. Justice Japar B. Dimaampao filed a separate concurring opinion.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court ruled that the Bangsamoro Organic Law is constitutional because it does not make BARMM a separate state from the Philippines.

“The law did not give it the power to enter into relations with other states, nor did it grant the BARMM its sovereignty. Matters of national defense and security, citizenship, foreign policy, and foreign trade remain with the national government,” the PIO said.

“The BARMM’s autonomy is limited to its internal governance. The greater autonomy given to the region does not imply separation from the national government,” the statement said. (MindaNews)