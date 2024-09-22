KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 22 September) — Administration-backed Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) national president and incumbent South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. formally declared on Saturday his bid for a third term, highlighting a day marked by a major political shift and a show of force by his supporters here.

Hours before the start of a grand celebration Saturday afternoon organized by Tamayo-supported Reinforced Services Taskforce (RST), former 2nd district Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, erstwhile nemesis and rumored challenger, took his oath as a PFP member.

South Cotabato Reynaldo S. Tamayo declares before a huge gathering at the South Cotabato Sports Complex that he will run for a third term in the May 2025 polls. He also endorsed the candidates of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in his province. Photo form the FB page of the Provincial Government of South Cotabato

In front of the estimated 60,000 supporters who filled the South Cotabato Sports Complex for the RST Day celebration, Tamayo declared Hernandez, whom he defeated in the 2022 gubernatorial race, as the party’s candidate for the 2nd congressional district.

RST, which carries Tamayo’s initials, is a grassroots advocacy he initiated in 2010 that seeks to unite communities, political leaders, and other stakeholders to pursue a “common goal to share responsibilities and build a stronger society.”

“We are here, united, fully committed and determined to continue to listen to the voices of the people of South Cotabato and to bring the best governance and service that you all deserve,” Tamayo said during the gathering.

The celebration was also graced by senatorial hopefuls former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar. Reelectionist Senator Francis Tolentino was represented by his son, Tagaytay City Councilor Michael Francis.

The gathering was highlighted by performances from various local groups and a grand raffle draw, which gave away Transformer vehicles, motorcycles and appliances.

During his speech, Tamayo also declared the PFP’s support to the reelection bid of South Cotabato 1st district Rep. Isidro Lumayag, and the candidacy of Surallah Vice Mayor Antonio Bendita for the 3rd district.

Seeking reelection as part of the provincial slate are incumbents Vice Gov. Arthur Pingoy Jr., Junette Hurtado, Henry Ladot, Cecille Diel, Nilda Almencion, Noel Escobillo, Nicole Causing, and Ervin Luntao.

Pingoy’s wife, outgoing Koronadal City Councilor Annabelle, was also endorsed as candidate for board member.

“This is the slate that will assure us all that our priority programs and projects that have given positive results and major impact to the lives of our people will be sustained in coming years,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo also formally declared support for the reelection bids of incumbent mayors Eliordo Ogena of Koronadal City, Sulpicio Villalobos of Sto Niño, Clemente Fedoc of Norala, Pedro Matinong Jr. of Surallah, Timee Gonzales of Tantangan and Romeo Tamayo of Tupi.

He endorsed former vice mayor Grace Silva for mayor of Tboli, former councilor Kent Fungan for mayor of Lake Sebu, and the comeback bids of former mayors Honey Lumayag-Matti in Polomolok and Albert Palencia in Banga.

Ogena, a close ally of Hernandez and former South Cotabato Gov. Daisy Avance-Fuentes, took his oath before Gov. Tamayo early this month as PFP. Ogena and Hernandez were former stalwarts of the PDP-Laban while Fuentes, who has reportedly retired from politics, was a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Hernandez will challenge incumbent 2nd district Rep. Peter Miguel, who ran under Tamayo’s slate in 2022 but reportedly “left their alliance” several months after the polls.

Gonzales and Palencia, who were part of the slate backed by Hernandez and Fuentes in the previous elections, separately took their oaths as PFP members early this week. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)