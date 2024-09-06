KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 06 September) – South Cotabato officials are pushing for the conduct of a feasibility study for the possible reopening of the Allah Valley Airport in Surallah town to commercial operations.

South Cotabato second district Rep. Peter Miguel said they have reiterated their pending request to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to fund the proposed feasibility study.

He said the Regional Development Council of Region XII requested for the feasibility study funding in a meeting last year with DOTr and CAAP officials.

Surallah in South Cotbato. Photo courtesy of Surallah website

Miguel said they are requesting for the feasibility study to determine whether it is viable to reopen the airport, which is classified by CAAP as a community airport, or “to put up another one in that area.”

He said the Surallah or Allah Valley Airport used to serve commercial flights, including domestic passenger flights of the Philippine Airlines, in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said it is strategic for tourism, industry and trade if there is a functional airport in the area, which is the hub of South Cotabato’s upper valley area and thriving economic and growth centers.

The province’s upper valley area comprises the agro-industrial and tourism towns of Tboli, Surallah, Lake Sebu, Banga, Norala and Sto. Nino.

The area, also dubbed as South Cotabato’s rice granary, hosts banana plantations of Sumifru Corp. and pineapple plantations and a processing facility Dole Philippines.

Tboli and Lake Sebu, the province’s summer capital, are among the top tourist destinations of Region 12 or Socsksargen.

“I believe there is potential for (more) growth, especially trade and tourism in that area,” Miguel said.

Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, CAAP Director General, said the agency will look into the proposal for feasibility study funding for the Allah Valley Airport.

“We will make an assessment on what else is needed to make the airport in Allah Valley safe and operational again,” Tamayo said in a video of a recent congressional hearing posted on Rep. Miguel’s Facebook page.

The Allah Valley Airport is situated within the town center of Surallah and currently has “no commercial flight operation” according to CAAP. It has a runway area of 1,340 X 30 meters. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)

