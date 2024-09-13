Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. File photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 September) – In his second arraignment on Friday, this time for child abuse and sexual abuse charges before the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder and self-proclaimed son of God, pleaded not guilty, his lawyer said.

“(Quiboloy pleaded not guilty) on all charges filed against him in RTC Quezon City,” Atty. Israelito Torreon, Quiboloy’s lead counsel, told reporters in an interview.

Last April 1, the RTC Branch 12 of Davao City issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy and his five co-accused for alleged child abuse and sexual abuse. The Supreme Court’s Second Division, however, ordered last May 28 the transfer of the two criminal cases from the RTC in Davao to the RTC in Quezon City.

Quiboloy is being accused of committing sexual abuse and in addition, child abuse, along with Jackielyn W. Roy, Barangay Tamayong chair Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

Both crimes are punishable under Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The accused had likewise pleaded not guilty to qualified human trafficking charges in an arraignment before the RTC in Pasig City earlier on the same day.

In a press conference on Thursday, Col. Hansel M. Marantan, Davao City Police Director, encouraged victims of sexual abuse to come forward as the local authorities vowed to “advance their case and seek justice” for them against Quiboloy.

He said they should not fear the religious leader as he is now under police custody.

The police official added that the victims should have the courage to tell the truth about the abuses they endured as pastorals serving the influential religious leader.

“We will advance your case and seek justice for you. I’m sorry that we came in late but we are here already. We are here so come out to the open, don’t be afraid, otherwise, the truth that you want will be buried forever, it will never come out, you will regret it for the rest of your life,” he said.

He assured that law enforcers would show the same decisiveness in helping them as they did in serving the arrest warrants on Quiboloy.

Following Quiboloy’s arrest, Marantan said that they expect more victims to come forward.

He said five former pastorals had reached out to seek help from police after they were allegedly sexually assaulted by the KOJC leader.

Marantan claimed that the victims used to be “pastorals of the innermost circle” before they left KOJC last year.

‘Freedom of choice’

In a statement, the KOJC said that one important cardinal rule that members uphold is “freedom of choice or your freedom to choose.”

“In exercising this rule it means you cannot be forced or allow yourself to be forced to do anything against your own will, no matter what. So that means anything you do or anything that happens to you, may you be a missionary worker or Kingdom member is your own voluntary will or choice,” it said.

It said that all other rules and regulations in KOJC are subordinate to “freedom of choice,” claiming it is the “highest form of Human Rights exercise.”

“And in the KOJC, we uphold this rule in everything we do as a corporate body or as an individual member. That’s the reason why the Kingdom (KOJC) are the happiest in what they do and believe to die for as they were not forced to do anything against their will,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)