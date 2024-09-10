Mugshot of KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. From the Facebook page of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 September) – Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and self-appointed son of God, will be transferred to the New Quezon City Jail along Payatas Road in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, a court ordered on Monday.

Judge Noel L. Parel, of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 106 in Quezon City, also directed the transfer of his co-accused, Crescente Canada, to the same jail facility, while Jackielyn W. Roy, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes were ordered to be transferred to the Quezon City Jail-Female Dormitory at Camp Caringal, Maginhawa in Diliman, Quezon City.

The jail wardens have been directed to produce the five respondents during the arraignment and pre-trial scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on September 13, 2024, via videoconference hearing.

The accused were arrested at the KOJC compound in Davao City last Sunday.

Shortly thereafter, they were brought to Manila via a C-130 plane and were detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Headquarters Support Service, Custodial Center at Camp BGen Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

Quiboloy and his co-accused are facing charges of child abuse and qualified human trafficking.

The suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 in Davao City and the RTC in Pasig City in April this year.

Last May 28, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered the transfer of the two criminal cases from the RTC in Davao to the RTC in Quezon City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)