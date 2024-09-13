Mugshot of KOJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. From Facebook page of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 September) — Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and self-appointed “son of God” Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy pleaded not guilty to qualified human tracking charges during his arraignment before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasig City on Friday morning, his lawyer said.

“Pastor Apollo Quiboloy nag plea ng not guilty (pleaded not guilty),” Atty. Israelito Torreon, Quiboloy’s lead counsel, told reporters during a brief interview after the arraignment outside the RTC Pasig City.

The trial court issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and his co-accused — Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes — last April 11. Based on reports, his co-accused likewise pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Torreon declined to issue any statement as the case is now in court.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Quiboloy, Roy, Cresente and Ingrid Canada, and Cemañes inside the KOJC compound after 16 days of police operations to serve the arrest warrants against them.

Paulene Canada was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

According to regional police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Quiboloy was hiding at the ACQ College of Ministries, a bible school inside the KOJC compound.

He said Quiboloy was taken from the compound and boarded one of the vehicles escorted by the PNP’s Aviation Security Group to the airport.

The religious leader was flown to Manila via a C-130 plane, which earlier landed at the Tactical Operations Group-Davao at the Old Airport in Sasa located near the KOJC compound.

Aside from RTC Pasig, the accused are also facing child abuse charges before the RTC in Quezon City. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)