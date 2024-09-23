DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 September) — Police authorities are preparing to file multiple criminal complaints against members and officials of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), as well as their lawyers for alleged obstruction of justice, for allegedly harboring or aiding Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and four of his co-accused in evading arrest during the 16-day police operations.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office (PRO-11) director, told reporters at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido on Sunday that around 200 cases are expected to be filed sometime this week.

He said cases may include obstruction of justice under Presidential Decree (PD) 1829 and violations under the Revised Penal Code, including disobedience to a person in authority, direct assault, slander, sedition, and inciting to sedition.

He said police are now in the process of identifying the possible respondents who may face criminal charges.

Regional police chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre (L) updates National Police Chief Rommel Marbil on the developments inside the Kingdome of Jesus Christ shortl before the start of the press conference at the regional office in Davao City on Sunday afternoon, 25 August 2024. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

The police operations at the KOJC compound started on August 24 and ended on September 8 when Quiboloy and co-accused were arrested.

Quiboloy and his co-accused pleaded not guilty, in separate arraignments last Sept. 13, to child abuse and sexual abuse charges before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Quezon City, and qualified human trafficking charges before RTC in Pasig City.

His co-accused include Jackielyn W. Roy, Barangay Tamayong chair Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

KOJC members rejoice as the Court Sheriff reads the temporary protection order inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

PCol. Obil Dahap, chief regional legal office PRO-11, said the law enforcers are gathering pieces of documentary and object evidence.

He said the complaints would be consolidated at a command conference on Monday and would be reviewed by the legal team of the police.

“It (liability of the respondents) would depend on their level of participation, whether they can be charged as principals. We will look into that,” he said.

He said PD 1829 punishes any person who is “harboring or concealing” any suspect who “has committed any offense under existing penal laws in order to prevent his arrest prosecution and conviction” and “delaying the prosecution of criminal cases by obstructing the service of process or court orders.”

He said filing the complaints this week is a feasible target.

“That’s the timeline (this week) being given. We have to work towards the realization of that timeline because we believe that all pieces of evidence or persons to be interviewed can make themselves available throughout the week, so we will be working double time,” he added.

He said obstruction of justice under PD 1829 is a “very serious case” as it includes an accessory penalty of permanent disqualification from public service once convicted.

KOJC officials and their lawyers have repeatedly said they did not know where Quiboloy was but Torre said they were inside the KOJC compound.

MindaNews asked Quiboloy’s chief counsel, Israelito Torreon, to comment on these possible cases that the PNP will file against them but as of 4 p.m. on Monday, he has not replied.

KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon explains the circumstances why SMNI News reported the alleged PNP bomb threat during a press conference at the KOJC compound Wednesday afternoon (28 August 2024). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

But in a statement posted on the X account of the KOJC’s SMNI, on September 18, Torreon said: “there is no reasonable ground to believe that obstruction of justice may have been committed by the members who are in the KOJC compound.”



He said the police forces were in the KOJC compound for 16 days and “ni anino ni Pastor, wala silang Nakita (they did not see even a shadow of Pastor). This is a very significant fact because if they had not even seen Pastor Apollo there, then there is no reasonable ground to believe that obstruction ofjustice may have been committed by the members who are in the KOJC compound.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)