DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/22 September) —The Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Friday endorsed the reelection bid of Senators Christopher Lawrence Go and Ronald dela Rosa, and actor Philip Salvador for the Senate in the May 2025 polls.

The three were moninated in the party’s national assembly held in D’Leonor Hotel Friday evening.

PDP chair Rodrigo Duterte and his son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte were present but the younger Duterte was not endorsed as senatorial candidate. Sebastian was sworn in as member of the PDP on September 5.

PDP-Laban’s choice of senatorial bets. (L to R) Actor Philip Salvador and reelectionists Ronald dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence Go. Photo from PDP-LABAN FB page

On June 26, Vice President Sara Duterte said her father and siblings Paolo and Sebastian were “raring to run” for senator in 2025.

“Tatlo ang Duterte next year… yes, confirmed ‘yan (Three Dutertes next year, that’s confirmed),” the Vice President, who had just announced her resignation as Education secretary under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., told reporters then. She said her youngest brother, Sebastian, may even run for President in 2028. Sebastian denied this.

In his speech, the Duterte patriarch gave no hint on the senatorial bid of any Duterte. Filing of certificates of candidacy is from October 1 to 8.

But he said he was told by former house speaker Pantaleon Alvarez that the senatorial slate is “not yet complete.”



Duterte rather said he is initially endorsing the three as they are “proven” to serve the people.

“They had been serving the country, wala tayong lugi dito sa kanila (we will not lose with them in the Senate), I am sure of that,” the former President said, adding he does not endorse people who are corrupt.

The former president also said in jest that one of the PDP’s requirements if one wants to run for senator under his party is “ilan ang babae mo… kasi gamit iyan, marami mangangampanya sa iyo” (How many women do you have… because that’s useful, many will campaign for you).

He also said that Salvador is “qualified” because he is a “topnotcher” for having more women. “Basta magtrabaho lang, wala man akong ano sa tao, playboy ka, gambling ka… palahubog ka (As long as you work, I have no issues with anyone, whether you’re a playboy, a gambler… or a drunkard),” the former President said.

Earlier this year, he told reporters that he was not running for any post in 2025 because he is “too old” and has retired from politics.

“I am retired. Wala na ako (I’m done). I’m telling you the truth,” said the 79-year old patriarch who served Davao City in various posts from 1986 to 2016, 22 years as city mayor, and as the country’s 16th President and the first Mindanawon to hold the country’s highest post from 2016 to 2022. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)