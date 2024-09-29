One of Gene Boyd Lumawag’s photos: Marines in Matanog, Maguindanao firing mortar rounds towards MILF lairs.

(MindaNews / 29 September) – The Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines (PCP) is giving out two grants for its upcoming 16th photojournalism and documentary photography workshop to Filipino college campus journalists in Eastern Samar working currently with a school publication, the group announced on its website.

Named the PCP-Gene Boyd Lumawag Workshop Grant, one grant is reserved for one college student enrolled in a school in Borongan City and in the towns of Arteche, Can-avid, San Policarpio, Balangiga, Dolores, Hernani, Maslog, Quinapondan, Sulat, Balangkayan, General MacArthur, Jipapad, Maydolong, Salcedo, Taft, Giporlos, Lawaan, Mercedes, and San Julian.

The other grant is reserved for either a college student enrolled in a school within Eastern Samar or a college student enrolled in a school in the other areas of Eastern Visayas or Region 8 – Biliran, Leyte, Samar, Tacloban, Northern Samar, and Southern Leyte.

Gene Boyd Lumawag was the first photo editor of MindaNews who was shot to death by a still unknown gunman while on assignment in Jolo, Sulu in November 2004. He was a member of PCP.

Applicants must have basic photography skills and “seriously aspire to have a photojournalism career,” the PCP said.

The grant will receive applications from September 29 until October 27 (12:01 p.m.) for the workshop scheduled on November 20-24 this year in Borongan City.

The grant entitles the two chosen individuals to participate in the workshop free of charge, but they must arrange the roundtrip travel and shoulder the cost.

Participants to the five-day activity will go through an extensive workshop focusing on visual literacy, writing for publication, safety, and other skills that will be tested in hands-on field experiences, facilitated and given by journalists from different publications and agencies, the PCP said.

The link to the application form can be accessed at the group’s website www.pcp.ph. (MindaNews)