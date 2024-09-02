Heavily-armed policemen are seen inside the KOJC compound on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. On Monday, 02 September 2024, a police official said that Quiboloy is still hiding in the compound. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 September) – As the operation to arrest Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy entered Day 10 on Monday, law enforcers remained confident that the fugitive religious leader is still inside the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin here.

In a press conference at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido on Monday, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office – 11 (PRO-11) spokesperson, said that intelligence information indicates that Quiboloy has not left the compound since the police operations started last August 24.

She added that they remain “as confident as they were on the first day of police operations that they could locate Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound.”

“Based on the intelligence information that we have received, Quiboloy is still inside the KOJC compound. We cannot divulge any information as to the specifics of our operation,” she said.

The official said the law enforcers are “having difficulty serving the arrest warrants as the KOJC members are allegedly resisting the police officers, particularly when they search a structure.”

“Allow us to work para mas mabilis, allow us to work inside the KOJC compound para magawa namin, mabilis namin matapos at kami ay umalis na dyan. Kasi hindi din namin gusto na magtagal sa loob (Allow us to work so we can move faster. Let us work inside the KOJC compound so we can finish quickly and leave. We don’t want to stay there any longer),” she said.

Dela Rey also assured the KOJC members that there will be “no planting of evidence” in the course of the police operations inside the compound.

“There will be no planting of evidence dahil ang subject naman nag warrant of arrest natin is tao or persons. Si Quiboloy and four others (There will be no planting of evidence because the subjects of our arrest warrant are individuals—Quiboloy and four others),” she said.

She said that “all the equipment the police are bringing into the compound are needed” to aid in the operations to locate Quiboloy.

Dela Rey said the police searched at least 50% of the entire 30-hectare compound, which has 41 existing structures, as of Sunday.

Atty. Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead legal counsel, said the continued presence of the police inside the KOJC compound “violates” the Regional Trial Court Branch (RTC) 15-issued temporary protection order (TPO) as it constitutes “restrictions and control.”

“We feel that this this is a continuing violation of the TPO because these are forms of restrictions and control which we sought to be prevented, to be ceased and desisted, as ordered by the RTC 15 because there are acts and omission that affect the lives, liberty, and properties of KOJC members,” he said.

Torreon said the first part of the TPO requires police to “cease and desist” from any acts or omissions, affecting or threatening the lives, liberty, and security of the KOJC members, while the second part orders the police to remove the barricades installed inside the property “which hindered the exercise of the members’ religious, academic, and property rights.”

During the 39th anniversary celebration at the KOJC compound on Sunday, September 1, Vice President Sara Duterte criticized what she described as authorities’ “abuse of power” and “assault on members’ exercise of freedom of religion” and the lack of respect for the rule of law, citing the continued presence of law enforcers within the premises of the KOJC compound.

“If they bring you violence, give them peace. Show them peace. Let them understand that this is not about me and you. This is about the abuse of power and the assault on the freedom of religion. Violence, you have peace. Bullets and tear gas, what do you have? You have the words of the Almighty God,” Duterte said.

She encouraged the KOJC members not to lose hope as the “Almighty God is with them.”

Dela Rey said the police respect the presence of the vice president during the anniversary of KOJC.

“Ang presence ni VP kagabi ay nirerespeto din naman natin yun kasi lahat naman tayo ay pwede sumuporta sa ano amang grupo o sa ano mang religion pero hindi po yun makakaapekto sa ginagawa po nating implementation of warrant of arrest (We respect the presence of the VP last night, as everyone has the right to support any group or religion. However, this will not affect our implementation of the arrest warrant),” she said.

Dela Rey said no untoward incident related to the celebration was reported. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)