The City Hall of Koronadal. Photo from Google Street View

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 17 September) – At least 21 of 27 barangays here have reported a clustering of dengue incidence as health authorities warned anew over the “alarming” increase in suspected cases in the past several weeks.

The City Health Office (CHO) recorded a total of 861 dengue cases and three deaths in the city from January 1 to September 7, increasing by 221 percent from over 260 cases in the same period last year.

Two dengue deaths were reported last February and March in Barangay Carpenter Hill, while the third fatality was recorded this month in Barangay Morales.

“Medyo alarming na sya pero wala pa kita nakabot sa epidemic threshold (It’s quite alarming already but we have not yet reached the epidemic threshold),” said Dr. Vincent Ende, CHO chief, said in an interview Monday over radio station dxOM Radyo Bida.

The clustering of cases was reported in Barangays Avancena, Caloocan, Carpenter Hill, Concepcion, Esperanza, Gen. Paulino Santos, Mabini, Magsaysay, Morales, New Pangasinan, Paraiso, Rotonda, San Isidro, San Jose, San Roque, Sta. Cruz, Sto. Nino, Topland, Zone II, Zone III and Zone IV.

The Department of Health noted that there is a clustering of dengue cases when an area or barangay logs three or more cases in four consecutive weeks.

Ende urged residents to diligently practice the 5-S strategy against dengue at the community and household levels to stop the spread of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

The 5-S strategy stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; seek early consultation; self-protection; support indoor and outdoor spraying in high risk areas only; and, sustain hydration.

He said the destruction of mosquito breeding sites, especially within households and surroundings, remains the most effective way to stop the multiplication of possible dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The health official said schoolchildren should wear long clothing or body covering and use mosquito repellants when going to school.

“The most important here is to really seek early consultation if you have suspected symptoms like on and off high fever. The first two to three days is crucial in preventing further complications,” he said.

Ende said the CHO laboratory provides free CBC or complete blood count testing for suspected dengue patients. He added that they have been also conducting misting and fogging activities in communities that have reported cases of dengue. (Allen V. Estabillo/MindaNews)