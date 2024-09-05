Dabawenyos advised not to eat ‘tahong’ due to ‘red tide’

Health authorities in Davao City have warned residents not to eat “tahong” or green mussels after samples from the markets tested positive of paralytic shellfish poison due to the “red tide” phenomenon.

Dr. Maria Corazon Sepulveda, chief of the City Veterinarian Office, said the tahong found in the markets in Davao came from Samar, one of the areas earlier listed as “hot zones” or “red tide areas” by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Sepulveda said shellfish contaminated with red tide are not fit for human consumption that could lead into life-threatening conditions.

Green sea turtle released back to see after undergoing surgical operations

A green sea turtle was released back to the sea after undergoing months of surgical operations to remove abnormal growths in its body and face.

Dr. Anita Chua, head of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Veterinary Office, said the endangered turtle was diagnosed with fibropapillomatosis, a virus it contracted with the polluted sea and have to be operated twice to remove the abnormal skin growth in its face and body.

Chua led the release of the fully-recovered turtle in Barangay Bibilik in Dumalinao town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Lanao Sur Cafgu nabbed in shabu entrapment operation

Police arrested a member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) after P3.4 million worth of shabu was confiscated from him during an entrapment operation in Tamparan, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the suspect as Alonto Pampa, a resident of Lumbayanague town in Lanao del Sur.

Castro said 500 grams of shabu and a caliber .45 pistol were seized from Pampa.