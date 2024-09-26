Renewable energy research facility opens at Xavier U

A P6-million research facility for renewable energy was opened at the College of Engineering at Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City.

Dr. Shierlyn Paclijan, of XU’s chemical engineering department, said the facility funded by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with XU, will explore the feasibility of converting waste to energy.

Paclijan said if they will succeed, it can help lower electricity bills, making consumer goods more affordable.

Settled ‘rido’ re-ignites in Lanao Sur town

Police said two persons were killed and four others were wounded during a clash between warring families in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday.

Malabang police said the clash was between two warring families which supposedly settled their “rido” peacefully just a week ago.

Police said they are still clearing the encounter site of unexploded ordnance, including 40mm rifle grenades.

P30M smuggled cigarettes seized near Samal

The Philippine Navy arrested Monday evening 11 crew members of a banca that was loaded with 800 cartons of smuggled cigarettes with approximate value of P30 million.

Philippine Navy Southern Mindanao Commander Jayson Cimatu said their boat was on patrol last Monday night when they spotted the banca carrying the contraband in the waters off the Island Garden City of Samal.

Cimatu said they learned from the crew members that the boat was from Jolo, Sulu and was bound for Panabo City in Davao del Norte.