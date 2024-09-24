Marcos to lead Panguil Bay Bridge opening

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will lead the much-anticipated opening of the Panguil Bay Bridge, the longest bridge in Mindanao, on Friday, September 27.

Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal Sr. said the completion of the bridge is a “milestone” of inter-agency government cooperation through the years.

Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Dimaporo said the opening of the bridge will open opportunities for her province.

The 3.77 kilometer bridge connects Tubod in Lanao del Norte to Tangub City in Misamis Occidental.

Suspect in 2001 Basilan plantation attack arrested

An alleged Abu Sayyaf member who has standing arrest warrants in connection with the 2001 Golden Harvest Plantation attack in Lantawan, Basilan that left five farmers dead was arrested in Isabela City last Monday.

Brigadier General Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office -9 director, said a police team arrested Mobin Kullin, who has a reward of P600,00 for his capture, in Barangay Tabiawan, where he was hiding for more than a decade.

Masauding said Kullin and a band of Abu Sayyaf rebels kidnapped 15 farm workers of Golden Harvest Plantation in Barangay Tairan, Lantawan town, and later executed five of them in 2001.

The police said Kullin belonged to the band of Abu Sayyaf leaders Ustadz Kalah, Khadaffy Janjalani and Isnilon Hapilon.

Police seize smuggled cigarettes worth P18-M

Police seized P18 million worth of alleged contraband cigarettes loaded in two cargo trucks, which were left abandoned in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte last Sunday.

Parang town police chief Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Tabora said that 400 boxes of cigarettes were found inside the trucks, but the drivers and their helpers were nowhere to be found.

Tabora said they went to inspect the trucks after receiving tips from concerned citizens.