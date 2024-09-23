3 Mindanao rufous hornbills spotted in Mt. Apo

Bird rangers found three Mindanao rufous hornbills near the peak of the 2,954 meter high Mt. Apo in Magpet town, North Cotabato on September 14.

Felix Alicer, Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region 12 director, said their team managed to document by photographs and video the three hornbills as they perched on a tree in Mt. Apo.

There are only a few forests were the Mindanao rufous hornbills are found, among them Mt. apo.

It is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to deforestation, habitat loss, and hunting.

Police officer, PCG member nabbed in drug buy-bust in Zamboanga

Police arrested three persons, including a police officer and a Philippine Coast Guard member, during a drug raid that netted P13.6-million worth of alleged shabu in Zamboanga City last week.

Colonel Romeo Espero Jr., Police Regional Office-9 deputy regional director for operations, identified the suspects as Police Staff Sergeant Sidden Aliuddin Jr., 44, and Seaman First Class Mohammad Abbas, 30, and his wife Mardie.

Espero said the three suspects were arrested during a buy bust operation along the highway in Zone 6, Barangay Boalan, Zamboanga City.

Drug sting nets P900K shabu in Malaybalay

Police arrested two suspects in a drug sting that netted almost P900,000 worth of suspected shabu in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr. Police Regional Office-10 director, identified the suspects as a certain “Ana,” 42, a resident of Barangay 10 and “Pedrito,” 19 year-old, from Barangay Casisang.

Layug said two mobile phones and the P500 bill used in the buy-bust operation was seized from the suspects.