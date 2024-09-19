Police seize P3.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

Smuggled cigarettes worth P3.4 million were seized by the police in two separate operations in Sulu recently.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, chief of the Philippine National Police’s Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the first operation was initiated by the Sulu Maritime Police in the shores of Barangay Bubuan in the municipality of Hadji Panglima Tahil on Monday where they seized P1.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

Tanggawohn said the second operation was along a road in Barangay Bus-bus, Jolo town where policemen seized 51 cases of cigarettes.

Police still clueless on Zamboanga del Sur bombing

Police is facing a blank wall in their investigation on last Tuesday’s explosion that left two persons dead near a beach resort in Barangay Lower Bayao in Tukuran town, Zamboanga del Sur.

Col. Romeo Espero Jr., deputy director for operations of the Police Regional Office – Zamboanga Peninsula, said they have to yet establish the identities of the victims after their mangled bodies were found in the bomb site together with a can of ammonium nitrate and nails.

Espero is appealing to the public to share any information that could lead to the solution of the incident.

4 nabbed in Davao for illegal mining

Police arrested four persons involved in illegal mining, soil extraction and quarrying in Catalunan Grande, Davao City for violating Republic Act 7942 otherwise known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Captain Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said the suspects failed to produce any documents about their activities when demanded by barangay officials from Catalunan Grande.

Tuazon said their equipment—a backhoe and a dump truck—were seized by barangay officials.