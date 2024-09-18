3 nabbed in Basilan drug den raid

Police raided a drug den in Basilan on Monday and arrested three persons, including the alleged owner, last Monday.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), identified the alleged drug den maintainer as Jerry de Leon Macahilos.

Castro said the team from the PDEA-BARMM seized six sachets of shabu from the house of Macahilos in Malinis Village, Lamitan City.

Students displaced during Marawi siege to receive cash assistance

The Office of the Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is giving out one-time educational cash assistance to 3,000 students displaced during the five-month siege in Marawi City in 2017.

Norlailah Nolan Datumolok, information officer of the Marawi Rehabilitation Program, said the students will each receive assistance ranging from P5,000 to P10,000.

Datumolok said they estimated 1,500 college students and 1,500 in high school are qualified in the program.

She said students are encouraged to submit their applications at the MRP office located at Hanes Building, Barangay Panggao Saduc, Marawi City.

2 killed in Zamboanga del Sur blast

Two unidentified persons were killed by an explosion inside a beach resort in Tukuran town, Zamboanga del Sur last Tuesday.

Col. Restituto Pangusban, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said witnesses told police a utility vehicle fled the scene right after the explosion.

Pangusban said two bodies, a damaged motorcycle, a bag of ammonium nitrate, nails and cut metals were found inside the resort by responding policemen.