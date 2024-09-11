Dengue cases spike in Misamis Oriental

Dengue cases has spiked in Misamis Oriental, prompting health officials to activate “fast lanes” in all eight provincial hospitals to accommodate an influx of infected patients.

Dr. Teodoro Yu Jr., Misamis Oriental provincial health officer, said dengue cases in the province has risen to 2,893 cases with 23 deaths from January to August 24. During the same period last year, the province had 1,933 cases and 15 deaths.

2 die in Zamboanga fire

A reporter of the local daily newspaper, Zamboanga Times, and an employee of the Office Of the City Environment and Natural Resources perished in a fire that also gutted nine houses in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Supt. Christopher Morales, the city’s fire district marshal, identified the victims as reporter Allen Abastillas and Adolfo Vicente Jr.

Emerson Salvador Santiago, landlord of Abastillas, said the reporter got trapped in the burning building when he returned to get some important documents at the height of the fire on Don Alfaro Road in Tetuan village.

New airline now serving Cebu-Zamboanga-Jolo route

A new airline has started operating to serve commuters from Cebu to Zamboanga and Jolo, and vice versa.

In a press statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the new airline, Leading Edge Air Services Corporation, started operating its ATR-72 aircraft on Tuesday to serve the routes twice a week.

The CAAP said the aircraft is renowned for its efficiency and reliability in regional travel.