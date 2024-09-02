PDEA seizes P13-M ‘shabu’ in Sulu town

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives arrested two persons and seized P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu in Luuk town in Sulu province last Saturday, August 31.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, identified the suspects as Lala Jamih Halisan, alias “Ben,” 29, and Alwinir Kabaran, 20.

Castro said the two kilos of shabu were packed in 21 heat-sealed plastic sachets, and seized during the operation in Barangay Tandu Bato.

2 dead in separate shooting incidents in Zambo

Two persons were killed while three others were wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Zamboanga City last Sunday, September 1.

Colonel Kimberly Molitas, acting city police director, identified the fatalities as Cherie Mae Cuizon, 46, a resident of Barangay Santa Maria in Zamboanga City, and Mohammad Apip Usani Pulalun, 37, from Tuburan, Basilan.

Molitas said Cuizon was shot by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle who pretended to buy from her store last Sunday.

She said Pulalun was killed as he waited for a boat ride in Rio Hondo that would take him to Tuburan, Basilan. The gunman also shot and injured two of Pulalun’s companions and a local bystander.

P100-M solar irrigation project for Davao del Norte

The National Irrigation Administration-Region 11 (NIA-11) will build a P100-million solar-powered irrigation project that would serve two farming villages in Davao del Norte.

Nelson Sahot, NIA- 11 acting division head for Irrigation Management Office, said that once completed, the project is expected to irrigate 100 hectares of farmlands in barangays Sagayen and Concepcion in Asuncion town.

Sahot said the construction of the solar-powered irrigation project is expected to be completed by March next year.