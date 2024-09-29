The Makabayan Bloc Senate slate as of 28 September 2024. The group earlier announced it will field 12 candidates.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 29 September) – An Iranon human rights activist from Maguindanao will run for the Senate in the midterm elections next year.

Amirah “MEK” Lidasan, an activist from the Moro-Christian Peoples Alliance and Sandugo co-chair, has accepted her nomination to the Makabayan senatorial slate for the upcoming polls.

In her acceptance speech at the Makabayan convention on Saturday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, Lidasan said her inclusion as a candidate under the progressive bloc ensures the “meaningful and effective participation in governance and decision-making processes” of the Moro and Indigenous Peoples, according to a press release from her camp.

Lidasan recounted her experiences of witnessing human rights violations during the Martial Law era as well as those caused by projects such as dams, mining operations and plantations, and the “resilience of Moro and indigenous communities in defending their land and rights.”

The Makabayan Bloc nominated 10 other candidates for the Senate – ACT Teachers Rep. France de Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, Kilusang Mayo Uno secretary general Jerome Adonis, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chair Danilo Ramos, former Gabriela representative Liza Maza, Pamalakaya vice chair Ronnel Arambulo, former Bayan Muna representative Teddy Casiño, Filipino Nurses United secretary general Jocelyn Andamo, Piston national president Mody Floranda, and Kadamay secretary general Mimi Doringo.

Maza and Casiño ran for the Senate but lost in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The last Moro to become senator was Santanina Rasul from Sulu. She served from 1987 to 1995.

The Commission on Elections has set the filing of certificates of candidacy for national and local posts from October 1 to 8.

The midterm elections will take place on May 12, 2025. Voters will elect 12 senators, party-list representatives, district representatives, and candidates for other local positions. (MindaNews)