DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 September) – The Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) celebrated its 39th founding anniversary on Sunday with a 3.25 hour-program that featured a video replay of last year’s anniversary message by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, and ended with a 30-minute speech from Vice President Sara Duterte who joined the celebration (see other story).

Sunday, September 1, is Day 9 of the police operations inside the KOJC compound to arrest Quiboloy, who is hounded by warrants for his arrest from two Philippine courts and the Senate for alleged large-scale human trafficking and sexual abuse, among other charges.

The self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” founded the church on September 1, 1985.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) members flock to the KOJC compound on Sunday, 01 September 2024, in Davao City to celebrate the group’s 39th anniversary. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Members of the media were not allowed inside the compound. The program, held outdoors at the King Dome plaza, was livestreamed by the KOJC’s media arm, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

MindaNews observed that police personnel barricaded the establishments outside the KOJC, but KOJC members also installed barricades outside the gate near Waxi’s, where no police officer was allowed to enter.

The event started at 5:30 p.m. with songs of praise and worship from Elevation Worship and Hezekiah Walker, among others.

The gate near the King Dome was open for KOJC members who wanted to go in.

KOJC lead legal counsel Israelito Torreon said on Sunday afternoon that he had spoken with Davao City Police Office acting city director Col. Hansel Marantan to have the police officers wear IDs when they go inside the compound but some police officers “insist to go inside without IDs” while some also carry equipment “needed (for) their illegal police operations.”

“As long as the equipment are scanned. We want to ensure that there are no bombs there, no explosives there, so that the members are assured of their protection,” Torreon said.

In a video statement released Sunday afternoon, Maj. Catherine Dela Rey, Police Regional Office – Region 11 spokesperson, assured the police will keep the KOJC celebration “peaceful and safe.”

KOJC missionaries and members, according to its media arm SMNI, invited members all over the world for the celebration of the “39th Feast of the Passover of The Kingdom of Jesus Christ” despite the police presence at the KOJC Compound.

Initially starting as a small prayer group, the KOJC claims it has seven million members worldwide.

Quiboloy, who claims to have received a divine calling, established KOJC with the mission of spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ and preparing people for the coming of a “New Earth” and “New Heaven.”

“Pastor Apollo teaches us that only through genuine repentance can the broken relationship between God and man be restored,” its website, Kingdom of Jesus Christ, said.

Central to the group’s beliefs is the idea of absolute obedience to God’s will as interpreted by Quiboloy. Each year, the KOJC commemorates its founding anniversary with grand events that include worship services and various community activities.

The program ended at 8:55 p.m. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)