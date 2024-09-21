Mary Ann A. Ordinario (2nd left) holds her trophy for winning the Best Children’s Book award during the 18th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards held on September 12, 2024 in Metro Manila. Photo from her Facebook page

ALABEL, Sarangani (MindaNews / 21 September) – A children’s book author from Kidapawan City, Mary Ann A. Ordinario, is among the winners in the recent 18th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards held in Metro Manila.

She won the Best Children’s Book award for her book “A Whale in Prison,” published by ABC Educational Development Center Children’s Book, Inc. She’s the only Mindanawon winner for this year’s episode.

The story raises awareness of the state of the oceans, and how whales in particular face difficult challenges.

“First and foremost, I write to serve God. For me, it is a validation that I am on the right path. It is an acknowledgment from our Lord that it is a job well done, a justification that I have served Him well since the award came from a Catholic congregation,” Ordinario said.

“As a local writer, it will serve as an inspiration to other writers and creatives in Mindanao. It proves that we can be successful. We can walk with giants through hard work, patience, and determination,” she added.

Danielle Florendo is the illustrator of the book.

The awards ceremony took place last September 12 during the Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Ordinario has written several children’s books, including “The Crying Trees,” “Malong: The Magic Cloth,” and “My Muslim Friend.” Her works often explore themes of culture, friendship, and social issues.

She is the founder and director of the ABC Educational Development Center in Kidapawan City. She holds a degree in Mass Communications from the Philippine Women’s University and furthered her studies in Early Childhood Education at the University of the Philippines, Diliman.

Her contributions to children’s literature and education have been recognized locally and internationally, making her a significant figure in promoting Filipino culture and values through storytelling.

The Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards, organized by the Asian Catholic Communicators, Inc., honors outstanding Filipino authors in various categories such as spirituality, ministry, and theology.

Named after the late Cardinal Jaime Sin, it recognizes and promotes the contributions of Catholic writers in the Philippines, celebrating works that inspire spiritual growth and Christian living. (Genory Vanz Alfasain / MindaNews contributor)