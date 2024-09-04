DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 Sep)—The left wing of a juvenile Philippine eagle, rescued from Bagalbal Forest in the Mount Kalatungan Range Natural Park in Valencia City, Bukidnon last August 31, had to be amputated due to severe damage caused by a high-powered firearm, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

The Mt. Kalatungan Mountain Range in Bukidnon. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

In a press release issued by PEF on Wednesday, the eagle, estimated to be six or seven months old, was discovered during a routine patrol conducted by the Bantay Lasang Volunteers who reported to authorities and PEF the sighting of a raptor, which was perched on a tree calling out loudly “due to apparent distress and starvation.”

It said that a composite team was immediately deployed to rescue the distressed eagle, which was immediately transported to KJT Veterinary Services in Valencia City where it was initially treated before it was transferred to Davao City.

Result of the initial examination showed that the bird had a severe wing injury—likely caused by either a hard fall or blunt force trauma—and was dehydrated and emaciated, requiring immediate medical attention.

But citing a report of Dr. Bayani Vandenbroeck, PEF’s veterinary consultant, the foundation said that it was improbable that the eagle’s injury was due to a fall from the nest.

“A more plausible explanation is that the eagle was shot with a high-powered firearm using large ammunition, such as a marble gun or shotgun, which caused the extensive bone fragmentation in the wing at the point of impact,” PEF quoted Vandenbroeck as saying.

The eagle was transferred to Vandenbroeck’s clinic, Doc Bayani’s Animal Wellness Center in Davao City, where it was discovered that its wing injury was “necrotic” and had to be amputated.

The bird is now under close observation, according to PEF.

“An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the eagle’s injuries, with authorities considering both accidental and intentional harm as possible causes. The Philippine Eagle Foundation remains committed to safeguarding the future of this critically endangered species,” it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)