GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 28 September) – Mindanao remains plagued by social and economic challenges such as high poverty rates, literacy problems, child stunting and malnutrition that have hindered progress in the much flaunted “Land of Promise,” an academic said.

“We are producing a lost generation up to today. We are producing kids who are not capable for active citizenship, who are not capable of contributing to society,” Dr. Mario Aguja, a known sociologist and peace advocate, said on Thursday.

Aguja, who is now dean of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities of the Mindanao State University (MSU) in General Santos City, was among the plenary speakers during the 10th Mindanao Policy Research Forum (MPRF) held in this city.

Carrying the theme “Navigating Global Trends, Mindanao’s Future: Opportunities and Strategies for Expanding the Middle Class,” the event emphasized the role of the middle class in driving the country’s development.

Land of plenty?

Aguja described the “Land of Promise” as also a land of plenty in an ironic way. He said it is a land with plenty of poor people and various faiths, a land of lords (political lords, landlords, warlords and drug lords), and a land of diverse cultures, including culture of poverty and the poverty of culture.

The professor hinted at inaccuracies in statistics and underreporting that he said tend to blur the real situation in terms of poverty and other indicators, the actual figures of which could be higher.

“Mindanao, land of plenty – yabang-yabang natin (we’re so boastful), durian, mangosteen, our tuna in Gensan, our pineapple in South Cotabato, etcetera, yet, we have plenty of poor people,” he said.

He cited that places in Mindanao plagued by problems in peace and order have the most number of stunted children.

He outlined solutions such as developing and updating comprehensive land use plans of local government units, job creation beyond ayuda (aid), and addressing peace, security, and land issues.

“Cost-wise, it is better to spend now than to spend later for jails or running after criminals,” he said.

The middle class

In his message, Mindanao Development Authority chairperson Leo Tereso Magno said that inclusive development is not just about economic growth.

“It is about ensuring that the benefits reach every community, every family, and individual across Mindanao. By bridging knowledge, policy and action, we can create a future where no one is left behind,” Magno said.

In Mindanao, the middle class consists of families with a monthly income of at least P23,500 for the lower middle class and P81,000 for the upper middle class categories.

The island’s middle class is approximately 1.8 million people with an annual family income ranging from 313,000 to 2,045,000 pesos, he said.

Magno explained that middle class families are those able to meet their basic needs and enjoy some discretionary spending for education, housing, and health services.

“This represents the critical segment of the country’s population that contributes to and benefits from economic growth but faces vulnerabilities from economic shots, natural disasters, inflation and conflicts especially in the rural provinces that could push them back to lower income brackets,” he pointed out.

The MPRF is a regional event that started in 2015 aimed at providing a venue for development actors and stakeholders in Mindanao to discuss the Development Policy Research Month (DPRM) theme and their perspectives and their studies and learning from programs and projects.

The DPRM is celebrated every September to encourage Philippine policymakers, government leaders, and the public to appreciate the importance of policy research in crafting evidence-based policies and programs.

The forum, which focused on enhancing the quality of life for the middle class, is in observance of the 22nd DPRM.

This year’s forum is in line with the broader goal of DPRM to make the Philippines’ Ambisyon Natin 2040 possible through overcoming global and local challenges.

The Ambisyon Natin 2040 aims to make the country a “middle class society where no one is poor” by 2040.

In his opening remarks, Chancellor Usman Aragasi of MSU-GenSan, co-host of this year’s forum, emphasized the importance of collaboration and how it allows for the faster achievement of goals.

“It takes humility and courage to accept our weaknesses and enhance continuously our strength as an academic institution. Therefore, we need each other and it’s not anymore an option to be isolated with the various entities working for a meaningful development for our people,” he said.

He added that the promise of a better quality of life for the middle class can only be realized through rigorous research and scientific inquiry, “which hold the potential to yield solutions that benefit not just Mindanao but the society in general.” (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)