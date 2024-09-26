BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews/ 26 Sept)—Environmental groups and leaders have condemned the killing of a village chief and staunch anti-mining advocate in Surigao del Sur province, calling for an immediate investigation and justice.

Barangay chair Alberto Cuartero, of Puyat, Carmen, Surigao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Carmen LGU

Alberto Cuartero, chairman of Barangay Puyat in Carmen town, and his companion, Ronde Asis, were gunned down on Sept. 22 by still unidentified assailants in the nearby municipality of Madrid.

Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM), a coalition of anti-mining groups, released a statement on Wednesday calling on government authorities to conduct a serious investigation into the killings and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We demand that police officials undertake all efforts to resolve this brutal killing. We further call on the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate the matter,” ATM stated.

ATM disclosed that Cuartero had consistently opposed mining operations in Carmen and was one of the witnesses who testified in court, exposing the falsified exploration permit of Tribu Manobo Mining Corporation.

“We are enraged that another environmental and human rights defender has been felled, joining the ranks of hundreds of activists killed in the country,” the group added.

ATM also cited a 2023 report by international watchdog Global Witness, which declared the Philippines the “most dangerous country” in Asia for environmental activists.

According to the report, the Philippines has recorded the highest number of killings in the region, with 298 environmental advocates slain from 2012 to 2023. In 2023 alone, 17 of the 25 defenders killed in Asia were from the Philippines.

Chito Trillanes, a civil society leader in Surigao del Sur, expressed his condemnation of Cuartero’s untimely death, describing him as a friend, public servant, and passionate environmental advocate.

“His memory will continue to inspire us. Let us carry on his work. We should never get tired of seeking justice for his death and ensuring that his legacy of defending the truth and the environment lives on,” Trillanes said in a Facebook post.

The local government unit (LGU) of Carmen has flown its flags at half-mast at the municipal center since Monday to mourn Cuartero’s death. They also took to social media to condemn his “unjust death.”

“As government officials, serving the people is our top priority. However, it saddens us to realize that there are individuals who seek to hinder the plans aimed at the welfare and development of our community,” the LGU of Carmen stated.

The local government noted that steps are being taken to ensure justice is served.

“This is not a time for fear, but for unity in securing the welfare and safety of our community. The local government is committed to upholding peace and ensuring the safety of all residents,” it added.

According to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s 2023 Caraga Mineral Profile, Surigao del Sur province has six active nickel mining operations. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)