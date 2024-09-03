PRO-11 director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III speaks to the media as his men enter the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City to serve warrants of arrest against fugitive evangelist Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused early morning Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 September) – Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the fugitive leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), is not in the position to make conditions for his surrender to authorities, the regional police chief said on Tuesday.

In a press conference at Camp Sgt. Quintin M. Merecido, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Police Regional Office-11 (PRO-11) director, said that Quiboloy has no right to demand President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to make a signed written declaration assuring him that he will not be turned over to the United States should he give himself up to police.

Torre noted that it will set a bad precedent if the government yields to Quiboloy’s demand because fugitives or any individuals charged in court could likewise make similar demands before they will surrender to authorities.

“Bakit kailangan nyang idemand sa President ang mga papeles na hinihingi nya. Sino ba sya (Why does he have to make a demand from the President for those papers? Who is he)?” the police official said.

In a press conference at Waxi’s restaurant at the KOJC compound in Buhangin last August 29, Atty. Israelito Torreon, KOJC lead counsel, said that Quiboloy is willing to voluntarily surrender to authorities if Marcos could assure him that he will not be “extraordinarily rendered” to the US.

Quiboloy is on the wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation amid numerous indictments for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

Torreon added that the religious leader feels that he does not stand any chance if he will defend himself in the US.

Torre said that he is “hellbent on bringing Quiboloy to justice.”

“Kung ito man ay may makukuha silang legal remedy at patigilin kami ng korte, pangako ko, kung ako man ay pag-utusan uli, gagawin ko uli ito. Hindi natin titigilan ito hanggang sa sya ay sumuko (If they are able to secure legal remedy and the court will order us to stop, I promise, if ever I will be ordered to do it, I will do it again. I will not stop until he surrenders),” he said.

He believes that Quiboloy is still hiding in the 30-hectare KOJC compound as the operations to effect the arrest warrants on the fugitive religious leader and four of his five co-accused entered Day 11 on Tuesday.

Torre said that “Quiboloy has not left the compound since the operations started last August 24.”

The police general added that the arrest of Quibloy is “just a matter of time” to deliver justice for his alleged victims.

“Hanggang ngayon naniniwala kami na nandyan sya. Tinatawanan kami. Sige lang, there is always time for everything, mahuhuli din natin yan, mahuhuli din natin yan just a matter of time (Until now, we believe that he is still there. We’re made a laughing stock. It’s okay, there is always time for everything. We will catch him eventually, we will catch him, it’s just a matter of time),” he said.

In the Philippines, Quiboloy is facing charges for alleged child abuse and qualified human trafficking, along with co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes. Paulene was arrested last July 11 at her residence in Emily Homes Subdivision in Barangay Cabantian here.

These suspects have two warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC)-Branch 12 in Davao City and the RTC in Pasig City last April 3 and April 11, respectively.

Last May 28, the Supreme Court’s Second Division ordered the transfer of the two criminal cases from RTC in Davao to RTC in Quezon City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)