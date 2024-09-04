GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 4 Sep)—Davao Region’s top cop has urged the public not to be swayed by propaganda maneuvers of the group of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, whom Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said is out to divert public attention from the lawful order to bring the fugitive to court.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre (L) and National Police Chief Romel Marbil in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Torre said there are deliberate efforts to confuse the minds of people from the real issue at hand, which is for Quiboloy to face his accusers that include minors who were allegedly his victims.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Torre advised the public “not to believe in their [Quiboloy group] propaganda. Sila-sila lang ang naguusap, kasama ang iilang trolls na nakikinabang sa patuloy na pananamantala ni Apollo Quiboloy.”

An open letter to Torre and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil purportedly coming from disgruntled policemen involved in the police operation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound have been making the rounds in social media.

In the unsigned letter, Torre and Marbil were accused of being puppets and giving out politically motivated orders.

Torre, who has been leading police operations in the KOJC compound since August 24, said there is only a small group behind what appears to be so many when seen in social media, but there are only a few of these trolls.

No eight million

Torre said the group of Quiboloy claimed they have millions of followers worldwide, but “where were these millions on Sunday night?” The police official was referring to the 39th founding anniversary event of KOJC on Sunday night at their compound in Davao City.

“Hindi nga nila napuno ang plaza na sa aking pagtaya nasa 2,500 lang ang upuan,” he said. This is despite the fact that the KOJC brought in people from Bukidnon and Surigao to attend that event, Torre added.

Even in their live broadcast, they cannot deny there were only 1,700 views from all over the world, if indeed their audience were all over the world. “Walang eight million (The eight million was not there),” he said.

Torre said he still believes the police has the full backing of the general public in what they are doing, based on the social media comments and reactions on mainstream media sites. “We have their overwhelming support,” he added.

The public, Torre said, want the police to succeed according to the legal processes and not out of the court processes. For the police officer, the first step in attaining justice is the peaceful surrender of Quiboloy.

Rule of law

Reacting to calls by Quiboloy supporters for the police to uphold the rule of law in their operation to arrest Quiboloy, Torre said the same must also be addressed to KOJC members and lawyers.

During a session on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Davao City councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the committee on peace and public safety, said the police apparently failed to observe Article III Section 1 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

The provision states that “no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws.”

In his earlier pronouncements to address a similar concern, Torre had this question to ask, “How can justice be attained when the fugitive pastor insists on hiding and avoiding the law?”

Historic

He said what the police are doing in their operation will come down in history and be a basis for future steps and procedures in going after the likes of Quiboloy and his cohorts.

“Ibang-iba ang ginagawa natin ngayon sapagkat ito ay hindi basta trabaho lamang ng isang pulis o iilang pulis. Ito ay makasaysayan pagkat ginagawa natin ang mga bagay na maaring basehan ng mga dapat gagawin sa hinaharap (What we have been doing is no mere police work by one or several policemen. This is historic because what we are doing will be the basis of future police work),” he said.

“Ako’y naniniwala na sinusuportahan tayo nga mamamayan. Huwag maniniwala sa propaganda (I believe we have the support of the public. Do not believe in propaganda),” Torre said. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)