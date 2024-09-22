DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /22 September) — Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte has softened up on his criticisms of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the political fallout between his successor and his daughter, Vice President Sara. Last Friday, he described Marcos as “good” and “excellent.”

At the Partido Demoktratiko Pilipino (PDP) National Assembly at the D’ Leonor Inland here, Duterte said he does not want to antagonize Marcos Jr. who, as he claimed, has not done mistakes that are serious enough to criticize him.

“For as long as government is run in a regular way, wala man tayong problema (we don’t have any problems with that). I don’t have any qualms against Marcos Jr. — serious enough for me to speak out and say ‘Mr. President, we do not agree with you. Mr. president, you are wrong. Mr. President, you stop it kasi hindi na maganda sa bayan yan (because it no longer good for the nation). I have not reached that point,” he said.

Vice Presidential bet Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and then Presidential bet Rodrigo Duterte shared the same stage in Alabel, Sarangani on November 27, 2015, as guests in the provinces’ foundation day. Marcos spoke first before Duterte. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO

“Bilib man tayo kay Marcos (We are very impressed with Marcos Jr.), no problem about it. Marcos is good, give it to him – the honor. Marcos is excellent, walang problema (no problem. We will agree para wala na lang gulo (so there will be no more trouble),” he said.

The Duterte partriarch said he hopes there will be no abuses under the current administration, unlike those that occurred during the dictatorship of the President’s late father and namesake.

Duterte also said that he is willing to help the administration of Marcos Jr.

“Tutulong ako pero in whispers because hindi naman tayo sa opposition but there has to be somebody on the opposite side. Ang tawag nyan normally is yung opposition sa politically pero in a body politic, in a democracy kailangan talaga meron sa kabila (I will help but in whispers because we are not in the opposition but there has to be somebody on the opposite side. It is normally called the opposition. But, in a body politic, in a democracy, there really needs to be someone on the other side),” he said.

He said the country needs an opposition for “checks and balances,” which is essential for democracy.

“In a democracy, whether you like it or not, there has to be some form of dissent. When you define democracy, sabihin mo lang (you just say) it’s a system of government. Without dissent … that is not democracy at all,” he added.

Rodrigo Roa Duterte steps down as President on 30 June 2022 and is succeeded by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

Earlier this year, Duterte heavily criticized Marcos Jr., even calling him “bangag” (high on drugs) in the January 28 rally of the Hakbang Ng Maisug here in Davao City. But he did not call for his resignation

His son, Sebastian, the City Mayor, did, during the Leader’s Forum of the Hakbang ng Maisug before the rally. Sebastian called on President Marcos to resign for allegedly not protecting that gains that his father’s administration had won such as the war on drugs and the decimation of the New People’s Army. Addressing the President, Sebastian said: “You are lazy and you lack compassion.”

On September 1, Vice President Sara Duterte asked members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City to forgive her for endorsing Marcos for the Presidency.



“Nagkamali ako sa paghingi ng tulong at suporta nyo para kay (I erred in asking for your help and support for) Pangulong Bongbong Marcos. I was under mistaken belief that we were together on the platform of unity and continuity. Nagkamali ako, kaya hinihingi ko ang patawad ninyo (I was mistaken, so I ask your forgiveness), she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)