Crowds cheer at the Hugpong campaign caravan for senators along San Pedro Street in Davao City on Thursday night, 9 May 2019. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO



DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 September) – The Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), a local political party here founded by then city mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte, has cancelled its activities for the 52nd anniversary of martial law declared by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a local government agency said.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced that the scheduled road closures tomorrow, Saturday, September 21 will no longer push through.

“Ang pag sirado sa dalan karung Sept. 21, 2024 dili na madayun kay ang aktibidad dli na mudayon. Tanang dalan nga anaa sa una na post kay maagian karung Sabado (The road closure on September 21, 2024 will no longer push through because the event was cancelled. All the roads named earlier will be passable this Saturday),” the CTTMO posted at 6:43 p.m. on Thursday.

The agency did not provide more details.

On Wednesday morning, the CTTMO posted that portions of C.M. Recto, C. Bangoy Street, and Roxas Avenue will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. until all the activities are over on Saturday for the martial law commemoration activities.

Councilor Conrado “Conde” Baluran, who proposed the resolution for the road closures, has yet to respond on why the event was cancelled.

In a letter obtained by MindaNews, HTL deputy secretary general Mikhal Evasco sought the road closures for their group and supporters to commemorate martial law. The letter was dated last September 5 and received by the CTTMO on September 16.

Addressed to CTTMO head Dionisio Abude, Evasco said their event will “raise awareness about the historical significance of martial law, honor those who were gravely affected by its injustices, and remind our leaders that the Filipino people would never again want to experience such grim period in our history.”

“We are confident that this event will be a meaningful and impactful commemoration of martial law, serving as a reminder of the importance of upholding democratic values and human rights,” Evasco stated in the letter.

Evasco’s letter had asked for the full closure of Roxas Boulevard, CM Recto, Magsaysay Avenue and Bajada from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in line with the martial law commemoration.

MindaNews sought Evasco why the group cancelled their event, but there was no response as of posting.

Former President Ferdinand Marcos, father of incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., declared martial law on September 21, 1972 through Proclamation No. 1081.

Marcos would eventually rule the country with an iron-fist until his ouster on the night of February 25, 1986 via a civilian-backed military mutiny that ended his 21-year regime.

Aside from former President Duterte, his children Sara (vice president), Paolo (Davao City First District representative, and Sebastian Davao City mayor), are also members of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod.

The former President and Sebastian have openly criticized the Marcos government for alleged corruption and inefficiencies. Sara, the running mate of Marcos in the 2022 national elections, had resigned from her Cabinet post. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)